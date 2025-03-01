Clemson Spring Practice: Coaches tackling players, a new intensity at practice

CLEMSON—Clemson’s football team will soon start practice number two of the spring, but we have more information from practice number one to share. Let’s start with post-practice. Linebacker Wade Woodaz walked into the interview room out of breath but with a huge smile on his face. When he was asked about the new voices – defensive coordinator Tom Allen and linebackers coach Ben Boulware – he didn’t mince words. “I love it. The intensity is what I've dreamed of. I would say it's kind of weird. I love the barking. I don't know. It helps me get fired up, too,” Woodaz said. “I want to go punch a wall; just listening to Coach Allen come into a room just fires me up. So having them all out there and then having Ben, who's really relatable because, I mean, he's only 30, so he was here a couple of years ago. He's played it and done everything we've done. So having him out there talking to us, and then he's just real off the field, too. I can talk to him about girls, whatever, because he gets it.” Woodaz went on to say that while Brent Venables recruited him, he never played for him, and understands that Allen brings a Venables-like intensity to the field. “I think he tackled Corian Gipson today,” Woodaz said of Allen. “He (Gipson) had a big PBU (pass broken up) and he (Allen) ran up and tackled Corian. And Corian was like, what just happened? Who did I get hit by? So yeah.” Does tackling players in the first practice of the spring win football games? No, but it sets an expectation. And I have had so many coaches say over the last several years that players take on the personality of their coaches, so having that intensity back on the field is a refreshing change. *I first thought punter Jack Smith was nervous but settled in nicely. Junior walk-on Will McCune, who played at Charleston Southern before Clemson, had a solid day. *In looking at transfer linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, I expected more bulk for a guy listed at 240 pounds. He looked lean and moved well. *Speaking of looking good – there were times last season when I thought Peter Woods looked too heavy. You can tell he’s worked on that since the end of the season and moved around really well (maybe better than at any time last season). *Swinney mentioned several guys that were out for the spring, but didn’t mention left tackle Tristan Leigh, who was in yellow. Swinney also mentioned that the spring is for the younger players, and with so many veterans out with injury (Dietrick Pennington and Collin Sadler were in green, Elyjah Thurmon and Walker Parks are out). Freshman Brayden Jacobs worked out at left tackle (behind Mason Wade) and simply looks the part. He moves really well for a big man. *Woodaz also told us that when Allen spoke to the defense the first time, he walked into the room and the first thing he said was, “We are going to stop the run.” Clemson’s failures against the run last season are well-documented. It was bad run fits. It was bad tackling. It was a lot of things. Swinney is usually on the mic, but I quickly heard another voice floating over the practice field and went to the middle to listen to Allen say, “Kill the motor by lassoing his legs!” and a bevy of other sayings focused on technique and tackling. The difference between last year at this time and what we saw yesterday is stark. *It didn’t take long for freshman receivers T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco to stand out last year – Swinney said everybody knew after two practices – and the guess here is that everybody will know a little more about Gideon Davidson after a few. Swinney said Davidson – who he called the best high school running back in the country last year – has already posted a 40-inch vertical leap. During drills Friday he was at the back of the line, and even though players were asked to not go full speed, he just looks different. I watched one of the drills and remarked to our Brandon Rink at how smooth – almost effortless – he makes it look while running. Reminds me of another No. 9 that recently roamed these parts.

