Clemson spring game players to watch: Offense

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The Clemson Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday for one of their most highly-anticipated spring games in memory. The new-look air raid offense will be on display and we’ll get a taste of just how quickly the unit can improve. Drawing big conclusions from a spring game may be faulty, but there’s still plenty that can be learned. For example, in last year’s game we saw the quarterbacks and wide receivers leave much to be desired. Those struggles reoccurred throughout the regular season. Conversely, tight end Jake Briningstool was the star of the day and proved it was no fluke as he hauled in 25 receptions in what was a strong sophomore campaign. Obviously, getting a look at the new plays from offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will be a big focus, but beyond that, there are several players I’ll be keeping an eye on. TE Jake Briningstool #9 Briningstool was the second-string tight end last season, and with Davis Allen entering the NFL draft, he has a big opportunity. We’re told he has grown an inch, gained about 18lbs, and looked excellent in camp. There’s also been talk of more 12 personnel packages (two tight ends on the field) and passes over the middle-of-the-field. Those are some positive changes and add fuel to the Briningstool hype. He had seven receptions in last year’s spring game. Another day like that will further boost expectations for a breakout season. LT Tristan Leigh #71 Prior to each of the past two seasons, Clemson has shuffled around their offensive line to get the “best five” on the field. It has yielded mixed results at best. In 2021, Matt Bockhorst was moved from guard to center and took a big step back, seemingly because of the position change. Last year, Walker Parks and Will Putnam each shifted to new positions. With his move from right tackle to right guard, Parks’ PFF grade dropped from a sterling 75.8 to a career-low 58.9. Enter Tristan Leigh. Leigh is a redshirt sophomore who came to Clemson as a highly-acclaimed five-star offensive tackle from Virginia. He has yet to make an impact on the field, but that is due to change this season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Leigh came to Clemson out of shape after COVID restrictions curtailed his senior high school season in Virginia, but he is “completely different” now thanks to being self-aware and putting in the necessary work. Swinney raved about his work-ethic and said he was very proud of Leigh. Putnam said he’s made “massive strides.” His ascension to starting left tackle would give the Tigers a chance to return four starters at the same position as last season. That would make a world of difference for an offense looking to take a big step forward. WR Cole Turner #22 Last season, Cole Turner only saw action late in the season as he was redshirting, but with Joseph Ngata’s curious decision to declare for the NFL draft, Cole Turner has a chance to play a big role in 2023 – perhaps even as a starter. Although some will stereotype him as a quick-twitch slot guy like Adam Humphries, Hunter Renfrow, or his position coach Tyler Grisham, the 6-foot-1 speedster is more of an over-the-top deep threat as he demonstrated in last year’s ACC Championship game. Getting more of that will go a long way in helping the offense become more explosive. Antonio Williams is the star receiver, but with injuries already plaguing the wide receiver room (Beaux Collins, Adam Randall, and Troy Stellato will miss Saturday’s action), depth is an issue. As a result, Turner may be one of the most important players on Clemson’s offense. For more discussion on the Spring Game, check out this video.