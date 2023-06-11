Clemson "special" to 4-star Virginia corner Terrance Edwards

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of Clemson’s top targets at cornerback in the 2025 class was in town for Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp on recently and a standout performance was rewarded with a Clemson offer. Richmond (VA) Trinity Episcopal School’s Terrance Edwards picked up a Clemson offer on June 4th, adding the Tigers to a growing offer list that includes Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech and others. Listed at 6-1, 180-pounds, Edwards is currently ranked as a four-star and the No. 27 athlete in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and senior defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel have led the recruitment for “Deuce” Edwards. Edwards also has a connection with former Clemson quarterback and offensive analyst Tajh Boyd, with both hailing from the state of Virginia. “It’s been great. They loved how I play fast and physical,” Edwards told TigerNet of the message from the Clemson staff. “They like my technique and my footwork. They said I did excellent at camp. Coach Reed called me and told me I earned an offer from Clemson and I was very happy. Clemson is special to me. Coach McDaniel is my guy, and coach Boyd is my guy too. Coach Boyd knows my family from the 757 (Hampton Roads area code). So my relationship with Clemson is very special. I visited in May and came back to camp on June 1st. Edwards’ attendance at camp gave him the chance to see what it would be like to play for Reed and the Clemson staff, and Edwards has taken notice of the guys that Reed has coached up and put into the NFL. “Coach Reed is the man. He will push you to your full potential. I like that,” Edwards said. “He was with me every rep and every step. He told me what I was doing wrong and right. He is definitely a coach I can see myself playing for. And he’s proven that he can produce NFL guys and make great overall men. I love that.” Edwards is still early on in his recruitment and looking for a program that can develop him on and off the field, and Clemson is one of the programs standing out. “Academics are the most important and the community,” Edwards said of what he is looking for in a school. “I want to make sure I’m a part of the school community and the town itself. Just making sure I can grow and develop off the field because I know I can grow on the field at Clemson. I like the Paw Journey and that it helps players get connected off the field to internships and business opportunities. I want to do that. It’s hard to beat Clemson right now. But Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Boston College stand out the most with Clemson.” Reed and the Clemson staff love the physicality that Edwards brings to the cornerback position, and Edwards prides himself on being aggressive at the line. “I feel that I’m a physical press man cornerback,” he said. “I can play zone too, but I pride myself on shutting down the top wide receiver. I’m physical and fast and I love to stick my nose in there. Coaches also love my size and aggression.” Edwards finished his sophomore season with two interceptions and 14 PBUs without allowing a touchdown. Edwards is also scheduled to visit Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee in June.

