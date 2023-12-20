|
Clemson Signing Day Central 2024
Check back all day on Wednesday to see the latest on Clemson's 2024 recruiting class.
Signing Day is finally here! Clemson's recruiting class will once again be one of the best classes in the nation. It should be an exciting day so get your popcorn and follow along as future Tigers sign up to play in TigerTown.
|Tavoy Feagin
|CB
|5-11, 165
|#22 CB
|#22 CB
|#23 S
| 4.82
|Tampa, FL
|2.
|Nolan Hauser
|K
|6-1, 180
|#0 PK
|#3 K
| 2.54
|Cornelius, NC
|3.
|Drew Woodaz
|LB
|6-3, 200
|#77 LB
|#51 OLB
|#91 LB
| 3.42
|Tampa, FL
|4.
|David Eziomume
|RB
|6-1, 205
|#33 RB
|#5 APB
|#35 RB
| 3.61
|Kennesaw, GA
|5.
|Ricardo Jones
|S
|6-3, 200
|#17 S
|#12 S
|#12 S
| 4.71
|Warner Robins, GA
|6.
|CJ Kubah-Taylor
|LB
|6-3, 220
|# ILB
|#90 OLB
|#126 LB
|--
|Olney, MD
|7.
|Sammy Brown
|LB
|6-2, 230
|#1 LB
|#3 ILB
|#2 RB
| 5.00
|Jefferson, GA
|8.
|TJ Moore
|WR
|6-3, 190
|#17 WR
|#0 DT
|#21 WR
| 4.79
|Tampa, FL
|9.
|Hevin Brown-Shuler
|DL
|6-4, 290
|#16 DT
|#6 DT
|#62 DL
| 4.77
|Atlanta, GA
|10.
|Champ Thompson
|DL
|6-3, 275
|#19 DT
|#29 SDE
|#74 DL
| 4.52
|Norcross, GA
|11.
|Joe Wilkinson
|S
|6-1, 185
|#
|#91 OLB
|#186 S
| 3.02
|Rome, GA
|12.
|Darien Mayo
|Edge
|6-7, 250
|#36 DE
|#10 SDE
|#25 Edge
| 4.58
|Olney, MD
|13.
|Noah Dixon
|S
|6-2, 185
|#27 S
|#11 S
|#32 S
| 4.54
|Lagrange, GA
|14.
|Watson Young
|IOL
|6-3, 280
|#56 OG
|#0 OG
|#139 IOL
| 3.37
|Central, SC
|15.
|Adam Kissayi
|Edge
|6-7, 230
|#83 DE
|#0 WDE
|#27 Edge
| 3.42
|Palm Bay, FL
|16.
|Ronan O'Connell
|OL
|6-4, 290
|#48 OL
|#32 OT
|#71 IOL
| 3.60
|Franklin, TN
|17.
|Ashton Hampton
|DB
|6-2, 190
|#63 S
|#46 CB
|#75 S
| 3.48
|Tallahassee, FL
|18.
|Bryant Wesco
|WR
|6-2, 170
|#7 WR
|#8 WR
|#5 WR
| 4.56
|Midlothian, TX
|19.
|Corian Gipson
|CB
|6-0, 170
|#5 S
|#9 CB
|#15 CB
| 4.75
|Lancaster, TX
|20.
|Christian Bentancur
|TE
|6-5, 240
|#3 TE-Y
|#5 TE
|#8 TE
| 4.73
|Woodstock, IL
|21.
|Elyjah Thurmon
|IOL
|6-2, 285
|#19 OL
|#23 OT
|#77 OT
| 4.42
|Hinesville, GA
|22.
|Mason Wade
|IOL
|6-6, 290
|#128 OL
|#156 OT
|#86 OT
| 4.42
|Purcellville, GA
Announced a Clemson offer on 6/1/22.
In High School: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track.
Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4-star Feagin is a cover corner. At the high school level, he showcased excellent man coverage skills in his video. He simply locks down the opposing receiver. It looks like he has excellent makeup speed. Feagin comes to Clemson from a great program and has excelled against very good competition. He looks like several of Clemson’s top-field cornerbacks from recent years.
In High School: Completed his prep career as the national record-holder for career field goals made (66), breaking the record held by Cole Hedlund of Argyle, Texas since 2013 (56) … rated by On3 as the nation’s No. 1 kicker … ranked No. 2 by PrepStar and No. 3 by 247Sports among his position … went 66-of-81 (81.5 percent) on field goal attempts with a career long of 53 in 51 career games… made 205-of-211 career PATs including 104 of his last 105 … produced 137 touchbacks on 270 career kickoffs including 59 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs in 2023 … finished his career with 403 total points … as a freshman in 2020, made 13-of-15 field goals and went 34-for-34 on PATs for 73 total points … as a sophomore, made 21-of-26 field goals and went 67-for-72 on PATs for a career-high 130 points … as a junior, made 20-of-22 field goals and 57-of-57 PATs for 117 points … converted 12-of-15 field goal attempts and went 47-for-48 on PATs for 83 points in his final season at Hough … also punted his last two years, averaging 39.2 yards per punt as a senior … as a senior, helped Hough to an 11-2 record, including a 7-0 mark in the conference, and was named the team’s offensive MVP en route to the squad’s No. 7 final ranking in the state … helped Huskies go 14-1 with a 6-0 conference mark and No. 2 ranking in North Carolina in 2021 … team was 36-6 with an 18-1 conference mark over his last three years of high school … 2023 team captain … played for DeShawn Baker at Hough … played for North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16, 2023.
Personal: Son of two Clemson graduates and former Clemson student-athletes … his mother, Sheri Hauser (née Bueter), was an All-American soccer player at Clemson from 1994-97 and helped the first four teams in Clemson history finish in the top 13 in the nation … Bueter still holds the Clemson record for career assists with 40 … his father, Scott Hauser, played baseball at Clemson in 1996 and 1997 and was 6-2 as a pitcher on Clemson’s College World Series team of 1996 … his sister, Ella Hauser, was a letter-winner on Clemson’s 2023 women’s soccer team that was the first in school history to be among the final four teams in the Women’s College Cup … born June 21, 2005 … committed to Clemson as the first commit in his class on Nov. 28, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … last name pronounced “HOO-zer.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: Hauser comes from a Clemson family in that his parents were student-athletes at Clemson. The Tigers struggled at placekicker this past season, and there is always an adjustment for high school kickers, but Hauser is as good of a placekicker prospect as Dabo Swinney has signed. I like the fact that he is an athlete, not just a kicker. He has a tremendous leg and showcases ability to hit 55+ yard field goals. I would expect Hauser to be in the mix for the starting place-kicking job very early.
Reminds Plyler of: Nelson Welch
Brother of Clemson linebacker
Wade Woodaz
. Announced a Clemson offer on 1/28/23.
Plyler says: 3 Star Woodaz’s junior film looks very similar to his brother's film at that stage. I think some or surprised how early Wade adjusted to the college game, but we won’t be surprised if Drew has the same trajectory. This is a good athlete who has good range and excellent versatility. He will surprise you with his physicality because he runs like a safety. I think his college career could look a lot like his older brother.
Reminds Plyler of: Wade Woodaz
In High School: Ranked by Rivals as its No. 248 overall player in the nation as well as the fifth-best running back in the nation and 32nd-best player in Georgia … ranked by On3 as the No. 254 overall player in the nation and as the country’s 17th-best running back … ranked as the No. 290 player in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 34 best player in Georgia … was on pace for an outstanding senior season before it was cut short by injury … led the state of Georgia in rushing through six games with 1,155 yards, including consecutive games of 205, 268 and 326 rushing yards early in the season … posted his 268-yard day against Milton, the eighth-ranked team in the state … his career-best 326-yard effort included 27 carries and four touchdowns against Robinson; was named the Georgia Player of the Week by Georgia High School Football Daily in leading North Cobb to a 42-27 upset victory … earned all-district honors despite playing only six games … selected as a 2023 team captain … finished his senior year with 14 touchdowns and a 7.7-yard-per-carry average in six games … also added 250 yards receiving out of the backfield … was second-team all-region as a junior when he had 700 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving and scored 20 touchdowns … played running back, tight end and receiver as a junior, helping North Cobb to a 9-3 record and No. 7 ranking in the state by MaxPreps … burst onto the scene in the 2022 state playoffs when he had three rushes for 180 yards in one game … shared the backfield in 2021 and 2022 with Benjamin Hall, who went on to play at Michigan … helped team to a 10-2 record and a No. 6 state ranking as a sophomore … played for Shane Queen at North Cobb … also competed in track, posting a personal best of 10.84 in the 100-meter and 22.23 in the 200-meter in competition … recorded a personal-best 19’7” long jump.
Personal: Born March 1, 2006 … committed to Clemson on his 17th birthday, March 1, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … name pronounced “ee-ZOMM-moo-may.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 3 Star Clemson targeted Eziomume early in the process and identified him as their top target at running back. I like his combination of toughness between the tackles and athletic ability in space. Like all backs, he’ll have an adjustment to the college game, but his tools should make that transition easier. I like his lower body strength and his ability to break tackles.
Reported a Clemson offer on 3/10/23. In High School: Consensus top 200 recruit nationally … ranked by PrepStar as the No. 106 player in the nation as well as the 15th-best player in Georgia and ninth-best safety in the nation … ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 overall player in America as well as the 24th-best player in Georgia and the nation’s 12th-best safety … ranked as No. 159 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the nation’s 12th-best safety and 19th-best player in Georgia … listed as No. 183 player in the nation by On3, which listed him as the 14th-best safety and 25th-best player in Georgia … rated No. 192 overall by ESPN, which placed him as the 17th-best safety and 28th-best player in Georgia … three-time all-region and all-state selection in Georgia … posted 33 tackles and three interceptions in five games in 2023 … recorded 37 tackles and five interceptions in 2022 … collected 41 tackles, seven interceptions for 103 return yards and five tackles for loss as a sophomore … finished his high school career with 111 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 18 interceptions and 33 passes defensed … also had five fumble recoveries, giving him 23 defensive takeaways in his career … played some quarterback in 2023 and threw for 159 yards … also added eight receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown … played for Marquis Westbrook at Peach County … played basketball and averaged 18.5 points a game over three years … two-time all-region basketball selection who was an all-state selection as a junior … 2023 Region Player of the Year in basketball who scored more than 700 career points.
Personal: Born Oct. 9, 2005 … recorded a 3.6 high school GPA … committed to Clemson June 27, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Jones is a big safety prospect that could play several positions in college. I can see him playing close to the line of scrimmage, as he is excellent in his run support. His range is a strength in the pass game. Jones has a chance to play early as both a safety, and in the special teams. I like the way he tackles, and how physical he is at the point of attack. This is a top 150-type of athlete.
Announced a Clemson offer on 12/15/23. In High School: Was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 87 total tackles (62 solo), eight tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior in 2023 … also recovered a fumble in the WCAC championship that set-up the game-winning score against DeMatha and recorded a critical pass breakup on fourth down late in the contest … transferred to Good Counsel prior to his junior season in 2022 and posted 49 total tackles (41 solo) with three tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and an interception … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played his first two high school seasons at Urbana in Ijamsville, Md. … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel.
Personal: Born March 22, 2006 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 19, 2023, one day prior to the early signing period … signed in the same class as high school teammate Darien Mayo, giving Clemson at least one pair of teammate signees for the fifth time in seven recruiting cycles across the 2018-24 classes … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … first half of surname pronounced “KOO-buh.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: A late bloomer who impressed Clemson staff when they went to see his teammate Mayo. He didn’t play a lot earlier in his high school career but his senior film flashed. I like his height and frame. On film, he runs very well. This is going to be an interesting prospect to watch, but I think Clemson hit with this bloomer.
Announced a Clemson offer after a March 12, 2022 visit. In High School: Coveted prospect who is a consensus top 30 player nationally according to 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … named the nation’s top all-around athlete by MaxPreps for his success in football, wrestling and track, joining a list of previous award-winners that includes Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry … named as the No. 1 “Freak Athlete” in the nation by 247Sports … received the 2023 High School Butkus Award, presented each year to the top high school linebacker in the nation … selected to play in the All-American Bowl on NBC and was named as one of six finalists for the organization’s Player of the Year award and one of five for its Defensive Player of the Year award … consensus five-star prospect … listed by ESPN as the nation’s top linebacker, the third-best player in Georgia and the No. 12 overall prospect in America … also listed as 247Sports’ No. 12 overall player as well as its second-best linebacker and second-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 18 overall by On3 as well as the second-best linebacker and second-best player in Georgia … listed by Rivals as the nation’s No. 28 overall player as well as its third-best linebacker and sixth-best player in Georgia … ranked 12th in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the top linebacker in the nation and second-best player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 Team … all-state selection each of his last three seasons … named as Georgia 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 … won Mr. Football in Georgia for 2023 from Georgia Public Television … despite being slated to play linebacker at Clemson, had outstanding numbers as a running back, rushing for 2,289 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 … averaged an incredible 9.0 yards per rush and 163.5 yards per game while posting 11 games with 100-plus rushing yards in 2023 … scored 40 touchdowns overall … his 2,289 rushing yards were fourth-most in the state and were the 46th-most in a single season in Georgia high school history … his 36 rushing touchdowns that season also ranked 29th all-time in Georgia, giving him 82 career rushing touchdowns (21st all-time in state annals) … amassed 153 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three blocked kicks and two interceptions defensively … as a punter, averaged 44.5 yards on 36 punts with 15 downed inside the 20 … rushed 181 times for 1,449 yards with 21 touchdowns as a junior … averaged 13 yards per carry as a sophomore with 753 yards on 58 carries … finished his prep career with 494 carries for 4,491 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns … recorded 100-yard rushing games in 23 of his 32 career games … also added 24 receptions for 460 yards and seven touchdowns, giving him 5,022 yards from scrimmage for his career (157 yards per game) … led his team to a 13-1 season, a Region Championship and the 5A state semifinals as one of the top two-way players in the nation … played for Travis Noland at Jefferson … outstanding wrestler who compiled a 88-5 record and won back-to-back state championships … was 34-2 as a wrestler as a junior … clocked at 10.7 in the 100 meters and has long jumped 23’3”.
Personal: Born Sept. 29, 2005 … member of Jefferson High School’s Miracle Club, which raises money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta … 4.0 student … committed to Clemson June 5, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: GA 5 Star There are prospects and there are football players, and Sammy Brown is a football player. I think he could play running back for a lot of Power Five schools. However, he has to be considered one of the top linebackers in America. He has everything you’re looking for in a linebacker prospect. I love his size, speed, athleticism, and tenacity, Brown finishes plays on both sides of the ball. He is athletic enough to play well in space and drop in the coverage. But he is a beast in stopping to run between the tackles and pressuring the quarterback. In order to have a chance of early time, there has to be a combination of talent and opportunity. This looks like the perfect scenario for Brown to come in this spring and make an immediate impact in a position of need.
Announced a Clemson offer on 1/10/23. In High School: Four-star receiver ranked among the top 100 overall players in the nation by most recruiting services, including PrepStar (No. 13), On3 (No. 33), ESPN (No. 92) and 247Sports (No. 98) … ranked by PrepStar as the fourth-best receiver in the nation … listed by On3 as the eighth-best wide receiver in the nation and eighth-best prospect in Florida … ranked as the nation’s No. 17 and No. 19 wide receiver by ESPN and 247Sports, respectively … ranked as the fifth-best player in Florida by PrepStar … ESPN listed him as the 12th-best player in Florida, and 247Sports ranked him as the 15th-best player in Florida … selected to play in the All-American Game on NBC and was named as one of five finalists for the organization’s Offensive Player of the Year honor… consistent receiver who posted 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years … recorded 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons, averaging 96 receiving yards per game … as a senior, posted 50 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 25.4 yards per catch and 106.0 yards per game … scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 games … had 170 yards and three touchdowns on four catches in his final high school game … accrued 42 catches for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 92.8 yards per game and 24.3 yards per catch … notched six catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns vs. King as a junior … also recorded two rushes for 112 yards vs. Robinson that season … played for Jeris McIntyre at Tampa Catholic.
Personal: Born April 14, 2006 … committed to Clemson June 6, 2023 … his father, Terrance Sr., was a multi-time all-conference wide receiver at California University of Pennsylvania … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Moore was a big key to the signing class. Clemson needs skill at wide receiver, and Moore fits that bill. He reminds you of so many of Clemson‘s outside wide receivers through the years. Moore adjusts to the football well in the air and is going to be a threat in those 50-50 balls that Clemson has missed in recent years. I would expect Moore to play very early in his college career.
Reminds Plyler of: Aaron Kelly
He announced a Clemson offer after a 2023 spring game visit. In High School: Selected to the All-American Bowl on NBC … four-star recruit who is a member of both the Rivals250 and the ESPN300 … four-time all-region and all-state honoree … one of five finalists for All-American Bowl Man of the Year … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 134 overall player and the country’s sixth-best defensive tackle … listed by ESPN as the No. 260 player in the nation and 16th-best at his position … ranked as No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … four-year starter at Pace Academy, where he recorded 86 total tackles (42 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 of which as a senior in 2023 … was a preseason All-State selection by the Atlanta Touchdown Club, which had not named its postseason team as of the early signing period … was a two-year team captain … first-team all-state selection in each of his final two seasons … 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News as a senior … four-time all-region honoree … named as a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2020 … played for Nick Bach at Pace Academy … also threw shot put on the track team.
Personal: Born Oct. 17, 2005 … committed to Clemson April 22, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … name pronounced “HEV-inn.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says:
GA 4 Star Brown-Shuler continues the long line of outstanding, defensive tackle prospects signed by
Nick Eason
. His film was noticed by many schools in his sophomore season. This is a fantastic athlete who can rush the passer from his interior position. He is athletic enough to take on double teams, and still have an impact in the run game. Perhaps the biggest compliment to give Brown-Shuler is his film looks very similar to what Clemson already has at a stacked position
Announced a Clemson offer on 6/11/22 while at
Dabo Swinney
Camp. Committed on Clemson's Elite Retreat weekend in January. As a junior, he recorded 38 tackles with 7 TFLs. In High School: Ranked as the No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … also ranked as 53rd-best defensive lineman in the country and 55th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … listed as ESPN’s 19th-best defensive lineman in the class and the outlet’s 39th-best player in Georgia … rated 29th at his position and 46th in Georgia by Rivals … helped Gainesville to a 12-1 record in 2023 … credited with 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four pass breakups … played for Josh Niblett at Gainesville … played previously at Meadowcreek, where he was a second-team all-county and first-team all-region selection for its playoff team in 2022 … added 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior … caught two passes for 11 yards offensively that year including an eight-yard touchdown reception vs. Berkmar … three-time team captain … also played basketball at Meadowcreek.
Personal: Born Jan. 26, 2006 … his father, Michael, was an offensive tackle and a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2000 NFL Draft … finished his prep career at the same high school as All-American Deshaun Watson … committed to Clemson Jan. 28, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Thompson is very athletic for his size. Clemson continues to recruit well at this position and Thompson could fit right in. I like his feet and his quickness. He uses his hands well to shed blockers and is athletic enough to make plays.
In High School: Three-star prospect according to On3 and 247Sports … 6A all-state selection by 11Alive News … two-time all-region honoree who was named the 2023 Region 6-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year … selected as a Georgia Public Broadcasting All-Star for 2023 … finished his productive prep career credited with 171 total tackles (118 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and two blocked punts … helped Rome to three consecutive region championships from 2021-23 and was part of teams that compiled a 23-4 record over his final two seasons … helped Rome to an 11-2 record and a region title on the state’s top-ranked defense in 2023 … recorded 98 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups, three fumbles recoveries, a forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns as a senior … also blocked two punts in 2023 … as a junior, was credited with 63 tackles (four for loss), four interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in helping his team to a 12-2 record in 2022 … selected to the Georgia Elite Classic Junior All-Star Game … transitioned from cornerback to safety after his sophomore season … played for John Reid at Rome … also played baseball at Rome … becomes Clemson’s second signee from Rome in a two-year cycle, joining 2023 signee Stephiylan Green.
Personal: Born March 8, 2006 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 19, 2023, one day prior to the early signing period, after initially committing to Appalachian State … strong student with a 3.71 high school GPA … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says:
Wilkinson was a late take for Clemson after he decommitted from Appalachian State. Had an outstanding senior season for one of the best programs in the state of Georgia. I think the natural comparison here is
Nolan Turner
. I am not sure he has the range of Turner, but he may be a little more physical in the game. I can also see Wilkinson excel on special teams, as he showcased that in his senior season video.
Reminds Plyler of: Nolan Turner
Announced a Clemson offer during Clemson's Elite Retreat in January. In High School: Four-star player that ranks among the top 150 players in the nation according to several outlets … named by Rivals as the No. 105 overall player in the nation as well as the fourth-best player in Maryland and the nation’s 10th-best defensive end … credited as the nation’s No. 144 overall player by 247Sports, which ranked him 25th among defensive linemen nationally and fifth among all players in Maryland … listed as the No. 148 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which placed him as the fifth-best player in Maryland and 11th-best defensive end in the nation … rated by On3 as the No. 231 player in the country, the 26th-best defensive end and fourth-best player in Maryland … was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … second-team All-Met honoree from the Washington Post … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 78 total tackles (54 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two pass breakups as a senior … had 10 tackles, including three sacks, in his first game of the 2023 season vs. Jones … helped secure the 2023 conference title for Good Counsel by deflecting a DeMatha pass that resulted in a key interception late in the fourth quarter; also added two sacks and two tackles for loss in the game … notched 64 tackles (45 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four pass breakups as a junior in 2022 … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel.
Personal: Born Sept. 28, 2005 … committed to Clemson June 22, 2023 … he and fellow signee Adam Kissayi will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … signed in the same class as high school teammate C.J. Kubah-Taylor, giving Clemson at least one pair of teammate signees for the fifth time in seven recruiting cycles across the 2018-24 classes … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … last name pronounced “MAY-oh.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Mayo is a very good defensive end, and he is a terrific prospect. It’s rare to see this kind of frame and athleticism. Mayo has great length, and his wingspan will be a major factor in his development. He has to add strength, but this frame has great potential. Clemson has little depth at defensive end so Mayo may counted on very early.
Reminds Plyler of: Bryant McNeal
Dixon announced a Clemson offer on 6/1/22. Committed after a visit to Clemson's Elite Retreat in January. In High School: Selected to both the Rivals 250 and the ESPN300 … four-star prospect listed by Rivals as its No. 146 overall player in the nation and its 11th-best safety and 22nd-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 259 nationally by ESPN, which ranked him as the 27th-best safety in the nation and 35th-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 272 in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the 30th-best safety in the nation and a top 30 player in Georgia … helped Troup County to a 9-3 record in 2023 … All-Region 4A selection as a junior and senior … named as a permanent team captain as a senior … Region 4A Athlete of the Year as a senior … named to 2023 Scout Smart All-Academic Team on defense … named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s preseason all-star team … contributed in a multitude of ways in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns — eight as a receiver, five as a running back and one on an 87-yard kickoff return … had 24 catches for 490 yards (21.0 yards per catch) and eight scores as a senior … had 178 rushing yards on 22 carries (8.1 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns … had 34 tackles on defense … 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News … honorable mention all-state selection as a junior according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia High School Football Daily … as a junior, posted 18 catches for 248 receiving yards and three scores … had career-high 40 tackles on defense in 2022 … as a sophomore, recorded 112 receiving yards on three catches and added 25 tackles … finished prep career with 44 receptions for 843 yards (an impressive 19.2 yards per catch) and 12 receiving touchdowns, as well as 99 career tackles … recorded 18 career touchdowns in 28 games, including 14 touchdowns in just 11 games as a senior … played for Tanner Glisson at Troup County.
Personal: Born March 9, 2006 … committed Jan. 30, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Dixon comes from one of the best regions in the state of Georgia and played against high-level competition. Clemson has upgraded its talent level at safety, and Dixon is another piece of that puzzle. He reminds me of a couple of safeties in the last couple of classes at this position. I could see Dixon making an impact at either nickel or either safety position and definitely special teams early in his career. His film showcases a lot of versatility.
In High School: One of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina in 2023 … helped Daniel to a 51-1 record in his four years as the Lions’ starting left tackle … helped Daniel to three state titles in four years and four straight Region 1-AAA championships … SCFCA All-State honoree in 2022 and 2023 … named to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl team in 2023 … named Region 1-AAA Lineman of the Year … earned 2022 Palmetto Combine Upper State Best Junior Offensive Lineman and collected Palmetto Combine Series West Top Offensive Lineman honors for 2023 … named MVP of the 2023 Under Armour/ESPN Camp … 2023 District Strength Champion among heavyweights … All-Atlantic Region selection by PrepStar, which ranked Watson as 15th-best player in South Carolina … listed as ESPN’s 13th-best prospect in South Carolina … ranked No. 24 in South Carolina by 247Sports … played for Jeff Fruster at Daniel … was also a three-year letterman in baseball at Daniel.
Personal: Slated to become the first fourth-generation Clemson football player on record … son of former Clemson All-American and three-time Academic All-American Kyle Young … Kyle played for the Tigers from 1998-2001 and was also a two-time All-American on the field as Clemson’s starting center across the 1999-2001 seasons … Kyle, who is in the Clemson Hall of Fame and currently works as a Senior Associate Athletic Director for Clemson Athletics, was the center for legendary Clemson quarterback Woodrow Dantzler … Watson’s uncle, Will Young, was an offensive lineman at Clemson from 1992-95 and was an All-ACC selection in 1995 … his great grandfather, Ed McLendon, lettered in 1939 and played the first bowl team in Clemson history that earned a 6-3 win in the 1940 Cotton Bowl … his grandfather, Ben Watson, was a linebacker at Clemson from 1968-70 … born Sept. 21, 2005 … committed to Clemson Dec. 3, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says:3 Star Young is a bright interior offensive lineman that I have seen play for years now. Kyle and Jamie did a great job raising this young man. On the field he is a technician with good footwork. He will be a relentless worker and will be sound in his assignments. I fully expect Young to play a lot like his dad and uncle (Will) at Clemson.
In High School: Listed by On3 as the nation’s No. 287 overall player, including top 40 rankings both among all defensive ends nationally and among players in Florida … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 27th-best edge rusher … recorded 35 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks, for Heritage in 2023 … named All-Space Coast and All-District in 2023 … helped Heritage to a 9-2 record, a district championship and a spot in the state playoff … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … former quarterback who totaled 33 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks and two pass breakups in nine games at Bayside High School as a junior in 2022 … had two sacks in three different games in 2022, and posted at least one tackle for loss in every game except one that year … added 20 tackles as a sophomore in 2021… played for Mykel Benson at Heritage.
Personal: Born Jan. 20, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 14, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … he and fellow signee Darien Mayo will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … his father, Mohammed, played semi-professional soccer in Morocco … name pronounced “KISS-eye.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: FL 3 Star Kissayi is another huge frame. He was committed to Minnesota early in the process, but Clemson got his attention with an offer. He has great reach and a terrific wingspan. I think this is the kind of project that could pay dividends in the long term.
Announced a Clemson offer on 4/5/23.
Plyler says: 3 Star O’Connell was the first offensive line commitment in this class, and he might be the best prospect in the class at this position. He is a throwback to the old-school line prospect in that he is very physical at the point of attack. O’Connell finishes blocks in the run game. He will have to improve his pass protection, but that is the case for most offensive line prospects. This is a good piece of clay for Matt Luke on the office line.
Added a Clemson offer on 12/28/22 to go with offers already reported from Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Florida State and Mississippi State among Power 5 teams. In High School: Ranked by On3 at No. 22 in its “athlete” designation … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … helped Florida State University High School to a 10-3 record in 2023 … outstanding defensive back and receiver who finished his high school career with 115 receptions for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns … posted at least one reception in 39 of his 43 career games, including 28 straight over his last two seasons … averaged 15.6 yards per catch for his career … recorded 92 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions over his 43 games … in 2023, accrued 53 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games on offense while adding 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine passes defensed on defense … recorded three 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including one game with six catches for 163 yards … selected as a team captain … as a junior in 2022, notched 35 catches for 696 yards, a career-best 19.9 yards per catch, with nine touchdowns on offense … added 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception that season … had a career-high 71 tackles as a sophomore in 2021 along with 27 catches for 228 yards and two scores on offense … played for Jarrod Hickman at FSU High School … also played high school basketball for two years.
Personal: Born Jan. 9, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 15, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: Mike Reed likes versatility in his cornerback room, and Hampton gives Reed another corner. I think Hampton could also be big enough to play other positions in the secondary. This is a bigger corner that has enough physicality to hold up at the college game. Hampton gives Clemson The size and versatility, it usually looks for in its corners.
Announced a Clemson offer on a visit 3/15/23. In High School: Consensus top 35 player nationally according to all major recruiting services … five-star prospect according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 15th-best player overall and as the third-best player in Texas and fifth-best receiver in the nation … 247Sports ranked the five-star receiver as the No. 22 overall player nationally and as the sixth-best receiver and fifth-best player in Texas … ESPN ranked him as its No. 25 overall player, as its seventh-best receiver and as its seventh-best player in Texas … On3 listed him as the No. 29 player in the nation, the eighth-best receiver and sixth-best player in Texas … Rivals rated him No. 31 overall and as the service’s seventh-best receiver and fourth-best player in Texas … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl … recorded 109 career receptions for 1,903 yards, a 17.5-yard average per catch … scored 29 career touchdowns … collected 36 catches for 619 yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games as a senior … posted 56 catches for 1,072 yards — a 19.1-yard average — and 12 touchdowns as a junior, including a 93-yard touchdown … had seven 100-yard games as a junior including a streak of five straight games … recorded four touchdown receptions vs. Cleburne … played for Doug Wendel at Midlothian … also competed in track, finishing fifth in the triple jump at the Texas 5A state meet in spring of 2023.
Personal: Born Sept. 22, 2005 … committed to Clemson June 6, 2023 … played his high school career fewer than 30 miles away from fellow Clemson class of 2024 signee Corian Gipson … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Wesco may be the best prospect in this class when it is all set and done. This is one of the pieces that has been missing from Clemson’s program recently. He is a do-it-all wide receiver. He has a big enough frame to be a deep threat and enough wiggle to be a major factor in the underneath passing game. Wesco is a playmaker. He makes things look easy on his video. I like his hands, his speed and his overall athleticism. This is a guy that will be here in the spring, and could be a major factor from day one.
Reminds Plyler of: Justyn Ross
Announced a Clemson offer on 3/27/23. In High School: Consensus four-star prospect ranked among the nation’s top 100 players according to On3, Rivals, ESPN and PrepStar … ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 51 overall player, its fifth-best cornerback and 12th-best player in Texas … PrepStar ranked him as the No. 70 overall player in the nation, No. 12 in Texas and No. 7 among cornerbacks nationally … ranked No. 72 nationally by Rivals, which ranked him as the ninth-best cornerback in the nation and the 12th-best player in Texas … listed by ESPN as its No. 97 overall player, its fifth-best cornerback and the 16th-best player in Texas … listed by 247Sports at No. 170 overall, 15th-best among cornerbacks and the 27th-best in Texas …rated by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the second-best cornerback in Texas and the 13th-best player in Texas overall … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … ranked as the fourth-best player in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by The Dallas Morning News … had two interceptions and 16 total passes breakups as a senior in helping his team to a 9-6 record and a playoff berth … served as a team captain … helped team to a 9-3 record as a junior and helped his unit hold opponents to 15.2 points per game and lead Class 5A in Texas in total defense … helped Lancaster to a 10-2 record in 2021 … part of a Lancaster program that went 38-12 over his four years … played for Leon Paul at Lancaster … also ran track and has been clocked at 10.62 in the 100 meters … member of 4×200 relay team that finished second in the state his sophomore year.
Personal: Born June 25, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 22, 2023 … played his high school career fewer than 30 miles away from fellow Clemson class of 2024 signee Bryant Wesco Jr. … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … name pronounced “CORE-ee-ehn.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says:
4 Star Gipson is one of the top players in
this class. He is exactly what Mike Reed
has been recruiting for years. He reminds you of some of the high-round NFL draft picks when they were at the same stage. Gipson is strong enough to handle the outside quick throw game. He also is fast
enough and athletic enough to cover downfield. I would think Gipson would be an early contributor to Clemson‘s defense as a true freshman.
Reminds Plyler of: A.J. Terrell
Announced a Clemson offer on 6/17/22. In High School: Rated as a consensus top 125 player nationally by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … rated as the No. 58 overall player in the nation, third-best player in Illinois and third-best tight end in the nation by PrepStar … ranked by On3 as the No. 85 player in the nation and as the sixth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois … Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 100 overall player, fifth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois … listed as 247Sports’ No. 116 overall player and as the service’s eighth-best tight end and fourth-best prospect in Illinois … rated as ESPN’s No. 124 overall player, third-best tight end in the nation and third-best player in Illinois … finished his career with 231 receptions for 3,867 yards and 51 touchdowns … finished in the top five in Illinois high school history in receiving yards (second), receiving touchdowns (third) and receptions (fifth) … as a senior, recorded 21 receptions in a single game against Wheaton Academy and five touchdowns in one game against Christ The King; those were the second-best single game figures in each category in Illinois high school history … earned conference player of the year as a senior … two-year team captain and three-time all-area selection … earned all-state honors from multiple services as a junior and senior … 2023 Northwest Herald Player of the Year … played for Liam Kirwan at Marian Central Catholic … also an outstanding basketball player who will have a chance in 2024 to become the first athlete in Illinois history to catch 200 passes in football and score 2,000 points in basketball.
Personal: Born Sept. 18, 2005 … named to honor roll every year in high school … committed to Clemson Jan. 13, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … name pronounced “BENT-tin-curr.” (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: 4 Star Bentancur is as impressive of a prospect as Clemson will sign in this class. I have seen him in person, and he physically looks ready to play right now. His video is just as impressive. He reminds me a little of Jake Brinningstool, but I think he is more physical in the run game. Clemson, like most schools, likes to have a couple of different types of tight ends, one that can stretch the field in the passing game and one that excels in the run game. In Bentancur, I think Clemson got both of those guys in one prospect. The tight end room is crowded, but I fully expect him to have a great chance to make an early impact.
Announced a Clemson offer on 7/18/23. In High School: Rated as a four-star offensive lineman by a majority of recruiting services … listed as On3’s No. 224 overall prospect, as well as the nation’s 13th-best interior lineman and the 30th-best prospect in Georgia … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s 19th-best guard and 47th overall prospect in Georgia … projected as a tackle by Rivals, which ranked him as the 23rd-best offensive tackle in the nation and as Georgia’s 36th-best overall prospect … credited with 51 pancakes/takedowns as a senior while allowing only four hurries … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl … named MVP of the Crafting Lineman camp as well as the Big Man 5v5 Lineman Camp … also competed in basketball and track and field … played for Deshon Brock at Bradwell.
Personal: Born May 9, 2006 … committed to Clemson during the early signing period on Dec. 20, 2023 strong high school student who posted a 4.2 GPA and was also a member of National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID)
Plyler says: Thurmon is a very interesting offensive line prospect. His body looks more like a center at the next level, but Clemson has had success with shorter guys, even at offensive tackle. Thurmon is an athlete. He moves his feet very well and will have an advantage over most freshman offensive linemen because of his athleticism. I like his footwork and his technique. This is a solid four-star offensive line prospect. The question is will he fit better on the interior or outside on the line.