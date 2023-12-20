Clemson Signing Day Central 2024

5.00 Sammy Brown LB 6-2, 230 Jefferson, GA5.00 Announced a Clemson offer after a March 12, 2022 visit. In High School: Coveted prospect who is a consensus top 30 player nationally according to 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … named the nation’s top all-around athlete by MaxPreps for his success in football, wrestling and track, joining a list of previous award-winners that includes Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry … named as the No. 1 “Freak Athlete” in the nation by 247Sports … received the 2023 High School Butkus Award, presented each year to the top high school linebacker in the nation … selected to play in the All-American Bowl on NBC and was named as one of six finalists for the organization’s Player of the Year award and one of five for its Defensive Player of the Year award … consensus five-star prospect … listed by ESPN as the nation’s top linebacker, the third-best player in Georgia and the No. 12 overall prospect in America … also listed as 247Sports’ No. 12 overall player as well as its second-best linebacker and second-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 18 overall by On3 as well as the second-best linebacker and second-best player in Georgia … listed by Rivals as the nation’s No. 28 overall player as well as its third-best linebacker and sixth-best player in Georgia … ranked 12th in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the top linebacker in the nation and second-best player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 Team … all-state selection each of his last three seasons … named as Georgia 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 … won Mr. Football in Georgia for 2023 from Georgia Public Television … despite being slated to play linebacker at Clemson, had outstanding numbers as a running back, rushing for 2,289 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 … averaged an incredible 9.0 yards per rush and 163.5 yards per game while posting 11 games with 100-plus rushing yards in 2023 … scored 40 touchdowns overall … his 2,289 rushing yards were fourth-most in the state and were the 46th-most in a single season in Georgia high school history … his 36 rushing touchdowns that season also ranked 29th all-time in Georgia, giving him 82 career rushing touchdowns (21st all-time in state annals) … amassed 153 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three blocked kicks and two interceptions defensively … as a punter, averaged 44.5 yards on 36 punts with 15 downed inside the 20 … rushed 181 times for 1,449 yards with 21 touchdowns as a junior … averaged 13 yards per carry as a sophomore with 753 yards on 58 carries … finished his prep career with 494 carries for 4,491 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns … recorded 100-yard rushing games in 23 of his 32 career games … also added 24 receptions for 460 yards and seven touchdowns, giving him 5,022 yards from scrimmage for his career (157 yards per game) … led his team to a 13-1 season, a Region Championship and the 5A state semifinals as one of the top two-way players in the nation … played for Travis Noland at Jefferson … outstanding wrestler who compiled a 88-5 record and won back-to-back state championships … was 34-2 as a wrestler as a junior … clocked at 10.7 in the 100 meters and has long jumped 23’3”. Personal: Born Sept. 29, 2005 … member of Jefferson High School’s Miracle Club, which raises money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta … 4.0 student … committed to Clemson June 5, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. (courtesy: Clemson SID) Plyler says: GA 5 Star There are prospects and there are football players, and Sammy Brown is a football player. I think he could play running back for a lot of Power Five schools. However, he has to be considered one of the top linebackers in America. He has everything you’re looking for in a linebacker prospect. I love his size, speed, athleticism, and tenacity, Brown finishes plays on both sides of the ball. He is athletic enough to play well in space and drop in the coverage. But he is a beast in stopping to run between the tackles and pressuring the quarterback. In order to have a chance of early time, there has to be a combination of talent and opportunity. This looks like the perfect scenario for Brown to come in this spring and make an immediate impact in a position of need. Reminds Plyler of: Stephone Anthony