Clemson safety responds to FSU QB's "disrespected" comments: "We believe in ourselves"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis made a big deal about feeling “disrespected” by Clemson’s coverage during the Seminoles’ win Saturday. Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips says it’s all about recognizing that Clemson has some good players, too. Travis and the Seminoles walked off the field winners after Travis hooked up with Keon Coleman on a fade route touchdown pass in overtime. But the Seminoles didn’t find any easy plays against the Clemson defense – except when Clemson went to a three-man rush late in the first half – and finished the day with just 311 total yards. Jordan said he felt disrespected by the Tigers. "I feel like we were disrespected all day," Travis said afterward. "I mean, you put one-on-one against Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for either the receivers or the quarterback. I missed a lot of throws early on against one-on-ones. I wish I could go back and complete them. But man, we stepped up when we needed to. Keon made a big-time play, the offensive line gave me time, and that's just a fade one-on-one. I like my guy every single time." He even felt like the Tigers were disrespecting his ability. "They were disrespecting me a little bit. I don't think they believed I could make those throws, and I'm glad it ended like that. So glad it ended like that," Travis said. "It shows the journey and all the ups and downs. It's like a roller coaster. I overcame it all, and this football team overcame it all. So grateful for a moment like that." Phillips disagrees with the disrespect angle. “We have one of the best secondaries out there,” Phillips said Monday. “We have unbelievable confidence in everybody that's on the field. They're on the field for a reason, and they're at Clemson for a reason. So, we control what we can control, not what he says or anyone else says. We just believe in ourselves and who we put out there.” Phillips felt like the Tigers could control FSU’s receivers for much of the day, but there were things they could have done better. “I feel like we did some good things. There were certain things that we could have adjusted to,” he said. “I feel like they had one good series in that last two-minute drive, and I feel like they put up a really good series. We could have adjusted to that differently. But man, I feel like we matched up well. It was a great game. We fought all the way to the end. No guys on our side quit. And that's what you like to see as a fifth-year (senior) that came back. That's what you like to see, guys in the locker room. Everybody was fighting to the end. That's all you could ask for. I'm proud of our guys who went out there and gave it our all. We just didn't come out with the outcome that we wanted, but we're still proud of our guys.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest