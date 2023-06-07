Clemson recruits bonded over special weekend

David Hood by Senior Writer -

There is no doubt that several of Clemson’s top prospects had a good time during last weekend’s official visit, but the committed Tigers also made it worthwhile. For one tight end, that meant getting closer to his future teammates. The Clemson coaching staff hosted several top targets and committed prospects for three days last weekend, and tight end commit Christian Bentancur of Woodstock (IL) Marion Central Catholic was one of the participants. “Everyone indeed had a great time over the weekend,” Bentancur told TigerNet. “This is something that was just different. It was just a lot of fun. I think the main difference was that all the guys got together, and we really spent time together and bonded a lot over the weekend. It was also like a multiple-day thing. It wasn't just a one-day thing, and we just got very close over the weekend.” Bentancur spent time with current tight end Sage Ennis. “I spent a lot of time with him,” he said. “He told me that it's a great place and whatever you work for, you get. Whatever work you put in, that's the result you're going to get, and it's not going to be easy. No one's going to give you anything, but they help you along the way to be the most successful you can.” A scavenger hunt was a big highlight, and even though the offensive line won, the other position groups accused the big guys of cheating. “It was like a point for every statue and they somehow found 31 statues, and there is no way they found 31 statues,” Bentancur said with a laugh. “I swear some of those teams got rigged. We got fourth place, I think, but it was low-key rigged. I'm not going to lie. “I think there's going to be a video out soon that shows kind of an overview of everything. But it was all the different groups coming up to different groups taking their golf cart keys.” The Tigers have received three commitments to the class since the weekend, and Bentancur says more are on the way. “I am super excited about this class,” he said. “I know there's some people that are silently committed right now. I can't say anything too much, but let's just say this class is going to be electric. I am really excited.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Bentancur (@christian.bentancur18)

