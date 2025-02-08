Clemson recruiting still finds way to make noise in a quiet National Signing Day

National Signing Day came and went. For Clemson, and really, most schools, it was a quiet Wednesday. The Tigers’ 2025 class took to the Wednesday Recruiting Wrap-up to share their stories about what has led them to this point, and the most notable had to be Jakarrion Kenan’s. He was the final addition to the class, receiving a call from Dabo Swinney that generated such excitement that it led to a broken toe after sprinting outside and coming toe to toe with a tree stump. While that story led to broken toes, there were plenty of headlines this week that didn’t result in any broken bones. *Technically, Kenan isn’t the final addition to the 2025 class, with five-star specialist Alex Nocco set to enroll in August and join the team in January 2026. Nocco likely is the position's future after Holden Caspersen concludes his colligate career. *The wins for the Tigers didn’t stop there, as one prominent target has Clemson in his final six schools. Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman has been vocal about his love for Clemson, telling TigerNet back in the fall that this is a dream school for him. The four-star safety also has South Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana making the cut. During the contact period, the Clemson staff visited the in-state product several times, with Dabo Swinney making one of the two trips to see Anderson at Dorman. Anderson also traveled to Clemson, where he finally had the chance to meet Tom Allen, whom he had highly praised on his Twitter page. Allen’s style greatly intrigues the four-star talent and could play a prominent role in their positive relationship so far. *Allen’s impact over the week was also felt in the Tigers offering Gastonia (NC) linebacker Caleb Gordon, a three-star talent who is considered a top prospect in the state. Gordon also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. *Speaking of visits, two elite 2026 targets have visits booked. Camron Brooks of Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central, and Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) Buford will be on campus from May 30th to June 1st, which appears to be a significant stretch of days for visits to start the summer. Brooks released his top schools in late January, with the Tigers making the cut. Perry-Wright will also be on campus on March 8th for Clemson’s elite junior retreat. *On a final note of visits, the Tigers have made strides in a growing relationship with the top defender in Pennsylvania. Joey O’Brien announced the offer to kick off February and quickly followed that up with an on-campus visit. O’Brien went further to say that the visit was “one of the best I’ve been on,” clearly landing a strong impression of what Clemson could offer him should he choose to commit there.

