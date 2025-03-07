Clemson recruiting notes: Offers sent out, important talent on campus

Spring practice is here. With that, there are plenty of eyes on Tom Allen, transfer portal acquisitions, and how this group looks to be back to the College Football Playoff. However, an extra element of spring football cannot be undersold. Before the Elite Retreat gets underway this weekend, there are plenty of notes to share. Let’s start with a player that’s been on Clemson’s radar for an incredibly long time. 2026 four-star OT Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace arrived on campus Tuesday night, and was at spring practice Wednesday. Guthrie told TigerNet that the conclusion of his basketball season would play a factor in whether he would attend Clemson’s Elite Retreat, and with his season coming to a close on March 2nd, it cleared time in his calendar. We’ve relayed the importance of his commitment, and the Tigers continue to be in prime position to land one of the top players in the trenches. It also appears the current players understand the task at hand, with Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller spending time with the Ohio four-star after practice, further adding to the Tigers’ sales pitch. pic.twitter.com/GvEnzSohWM — Adam Guthrie (@AdamGuthrie21) March 6, 2025 Moving further back to Monday’s practice, Clemson made significant strides with two additional four-star prospects. Starting with RB Carsyn Baker of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes, he was on campus for practice to start the week, and the staff pulled the trigger on an offer. The Tigers have only offered two tailbacks, including Baker, for this 2026 class. We don’t consider Jaylen McGill, who we visited in late October, on Clemson's radar. He told us he wanted more from the staff’s recruitment, indicating fading interest on their side. There hasn’t been any movement on McGill since his decommitment to Rutgers; frankly, anything would be surprising. As for Baker, he considers the Tigers risers on his board, and an offer surely will go a long way. He will be back on Saturday for the Elite Retreat. The other four-star talent seen on Monday was WR Craig Dandrige Jr. of Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge. Like Baker, the staff had done their homework on the Georgia native before bringing them on campus, but once Dandridge got there, Dabo Swinney was determined to get an offer out before he left. He told TigerNet the visit went incredibly well, and set a baseline for what he should look for in other schools. Dandridge won’t be on campus for the Elite Retreat but carved out an official visit on May 30th, along with visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech shortly afterward. Clemson also had in-state talent on-site for spring practice, including two 2027 Summerville prospects, RB Jayven Williams and WR Jaiden Kelly Murray. Very thankful for the visit at Clemson this week @ClemsonFB @CJSPILLER @SummervilleFB @AveiusD @CoachMagwood @CoachCarlo62 #GoTigers #1RB 🙏🏾🏈 pic.twitter.com/oucwJH0kJt — Jayven Williams (@jayven9williams) March 5, 2025 Both were significant pieces in helping the Green Wave reach the State Championship in 2024 before ultimately falling to Dutch Fork. TigerNet caught up with Jayven Williams, who added that he truly loved the campus environment and spent time with CJ Spiller to begin building the foundation of their relationship.

