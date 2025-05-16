Clemson QB pledge ready to shine on gridiron and on the diamond

Clemson QB pledge Tait Reynolds ready to shine on gridiron and on the diamond

Sitting in the packed Doug Kingsmore Stadium, one thought likely crossed Tait Reynolds' mind. This is one of two stadiums he will play in. The Arizona four-star quarterback has drawn plenty of attention for his rising stock on the gridiron, but his work on the diamond is also impressive. Once Reynolds joins campus, he will suit up for two Tiger programs that are excited for what he can bring to the table. The 2026 Clemson commit will soon join a long list of dual-sport athletes who played quarterback and suited up on the diamond in the spring. The first athlete that played for Clemson that may come to mind is Kyle Parker, who was a dual-sport athlete for the Tigers before being drafted in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. As for whether Reynolds is ready to meet that moment on an advanced stage, that multi-sport routine won't come with any difficult learning curve. He's been doing this his entire life and is excited to do it at a higher level. "I've just always done it my whole life," Reynolds said. "I mean, I took a little break here and there from each one, but my whole life I've just always played both, and I really haven't known any different. So it's been an awesome experience. I've been super blessed." Another item Reynolds is used to is the battles opposing sports may have for his time. The Queens Creek signal caller jokingly recalled a time on the Orange Crush Podcast when his baseball coach, Mikel Moreno, wasn't thrilled to see him throwing the football during baseball season. That interaction even came to a head between Moreno and Swinney, with the "intense" coach reminding Swinney that his future quarterback also plays baseball. "My baseball coach, Coach Moreno, is awesome, man," Reynolds said. "He looks out for me, and he takes care of all his kids and everybody that plays for him, and Coach Swinney comes out. I always tell him about him because Coach Morero is an intense man. He ensures that you're doing the right thing for us, for the boys. And so Coach Swinney comes out, and he (Moreno) comes running up. He's kind of a shorter guy, so he comes running up to Coach Swinney. He's like, 'Hey man, you better remember Tait plays baseball too' and just yelling at him. Coach Swinney's like, 'Hey, I heard you have a pretty good football player on your baseball team.' And he was livid, man. He got all hot, and he got mad, and Coach Swinney handled it well. It was pretty funny." Jokingly, he expects a conversation or two to be had between Swinney and Erik Bakich when he arrives on campus. Whatever sparring may occur for Reynolds' time, both are sure to be excited to have that type of talent in orange very soon. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!