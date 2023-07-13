Clemson punters working out with former pro

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s current punter crop is getting one-on-one time with one of the Tigers’ best recently. Dawson Zimmerman is a former All-ACC standout and Ray Guy Semi-Finalist punter for Clemson (2008-2011) and briefly for the Atlanta Falcons (2012). Zimmerman teaches English at a Wesleyan school in Peachtree Corners but has also trained kickers and punters with One On One Kicking since 2012. He has personally trained and coached several former and current NFL punters, including AJ Cole (Raiders), Tyler Newsome (Chargers), Ian Berryman (Jets), and Blake Gillikin (Penn State), while also training and coaching alongside NFL veterans Johnny Hekker (Rams) and Ryan Allen (Patriots, Falcons). He recently has spent time with Clemson’s punters. “I started last year, so a lot of it's been off-and-on. Last summer, I worked, and I did a few sessions, and I think one time this spring with Aidan Swanson,” Zimmerman said. “And then, Jack Smith and I got together about a month or two ago and have just been kind of working on a lot of technique stuff. I came to Clemson, worked with him a little bit, did some sessions over FaceTime, just kind of analyzing some different stuff, ways to get those guys just kind of leveled up in their consistency, hang time, distance, doing what I can to help everybody. Then Brodey Conn, I think I'm actually going to be working with him. He just kind of was curious about wanting to get some punting instructions.” I asked Zimmerman to analyze both Smith and Swanson, and we started with Smith, who has a big leg but has struggled with consistency in practice. “Well, like you said, Jack's leg is just unbelievable. I mean, his frame, his ability, talent, however you want to say it, it's just immense,” Zimmerman said. “So, for him it's been a little bit of a process. You could point out so many different, small things, but it's like his drop, kind of getting it into a more consistent spot where he can use his power to its full potential, has been kind of the journey, and he's been really, really getting it. I mean, he's really starting to get there. “So again, it's just kind of using his frame. It's funny. I've had him out there. I work with a couple other pro guys and they'll see him and they're like, ‘You're a redshirt freshman?’ Because they can't believe how big he is. This kid's like, what, a year removed from high school? He's great and he's just a great person and it's been super fun.” Swanson came under fire at times last year, and Zimmerman took notice. “Aidan did a great job last year. But it's funny because when our offense, so this is really important. When our offense isn't playing well, then there's this negativity that's almost this residual effect on fourth down where it's like oh, we went four and out again,” Zimmerman said. “All right. I'm in this bad mood and I'm watching it. He punts one that's 40 yards. It's not the 50-yard-ball I wanted and it's like he kind of gets the flack, I think, or punters even in general. I've been there. Right? “So I think that Aidan did a great job last year. I think he did a lot of times what the coaches were asking him to do and I think he's going to do so this year at a really high level. So for him, from a punting perspective, I think that he's, in the work that we've done, just kind of ironing out a little bit of consistency stuff. I know he's worked with his coach back home. So from both of those guys, Clemson punting should be, this year, something that's kind of fun to watch because there's just two really talented guys who are going to make each other better, too.”

