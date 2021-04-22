Clemson or MLB? Chandler heeds Dabo's advice as he faces life-changing decision

DANIELSVILLE, GA – Bubba Chandler went into his windup Wednesday afternoon at Madison County High School, and his golden right arm delivered a blazing pitch that went under the glove of his catcher and to the backstop. The Madison County student section gave Chandler a Bronx cheer, which went unnoticed by the target. Chandler’s second pitch again went under the glove of the catcher – clocked at 95-MPH on a nearby radar gun – and the student section began chants of, “Overrated! Overrated!”

Chandler retrieved the baseball from his catcher and sent the slightest of smiles to the student section, prompting one student to yell back, “Don’t you look at me!” Chandler simply smiled and sent a 94-MPH fastball to the edge of the zone for a strike.

Overrated he is not. Bothered by hecklers? He loves it. Can he play? Yes, he can. Chandler settled in and struck out five in just three innings of work as his North Oconee Titans defeated Madison County 16-1. Chandler was 2-for-3 with a homer at the plate, including a big blow in the top of the first as the Titans scored 11 runs. The game was called after three innings.

The parking lot outside the Madison County athletic complex was overflowing before Wednesday’s game. A track meet started a few hours earlier, and the crack of the starter’s pistol intermingled with the pop of the mitt on Chandler’s pitches and the ping of the bat when solid contact was made. The home bleachers were full, the visiting bleachers were almost full, and a solid line of lawn chairs ringed the baseball field.

A howling, arctic wind gushed out of the mountains and flooded the lush, rolling foothills of North Georgia earlier in the day, and what was once a warm spring afternoon had turned into a raw, blustery day that blew dirt from the diamond onto the spectators every time there was action. The wind and the cold didn’t bother the North Oconee bats in that first inning, and eventually, the derision of the student section turned to thoughts of staying warm as the 50-minute first inning progressed.

Standing behind home plate – some next to the fence, some against the pressbox wall, and some on the stairs leading to the press box – were Major League Baseball scouts and even a few scouting directors for Major League teams. One youngster in attendance called them “The Meerkats.” He laughed and said they all stood at attention when Chandler came to the plate or pitched, and their heads and radar guns came up whenever a pitch was delivered.

Chandler stood in the on-deck circle in the top of the second and laughed with his teammates at the students on the far side of the field. He said, “I love coming here. This is my favorite student section. They are on you from the very first pitch. I love it.”

A nearby scout overheard the conversation and furiously scribbled in a tiny notebook, adding yet another note to the lore of Bubba Chandler, the kid who once was a Georgia baseball commit. Then Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program came calling with a scholarship offer to play quarterback, and his world was turned upside down.

“That just came out of nowhere. It was unbelievable,” said Reuben Chandler, Bubba’s father. “I am probably a bigger Dabo Swinney fan than anybody, and then he gets the offer. We didn’t really know how to react. He didn’t really get to play quarterback his first few years so he was fully focused on baseball. We just feel blessed that he has the options that he has.”

Chandler, who wants to play both baseball and football at Clemson, is now listed as a potential top-20 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, which won’t take place until July 21-23 this year. As of now, however, he is scheduled to move into Clemson on June 24th. Football is still very much on the table.

“That’s the reason all of these guys are here,” one scout said while pointing towards 'The Meerkats.' “They have to figure out whether they want to use a first-round pick on him, and they want to find out if he is going to play football or not. Our side says, ‘Wow, how can you compete with potentially going to college and playing for Dabo Swinney and playing for National Championships.’ The other side says, ‘How can we compete with all that money?’ He has a hard decision to make.”

The 20th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft signed for around $3.5 million. That’s a lot of money to turn down. That’s also a lot of money to spend, which is why so many scouts were there for the game.

“We are all running out of schedule,” the scout said. “We are here looking at his breaking ball, his command, his composure. We start with his feet and make our way to his hands. Is there a hitch somewhere? Is there a breakdown in his motion? Is it repetitive?”

Chandler sets up one lefty hitter with an 11-to-5 curveball, follows with two blazing fastballs clocked in the mid-90s’s, and then puts him away with a 78-MPH circle change that looks like it fell off of a table. The scout smiles and winks at me.

“You see that? A changeup to a lefty? That’s why all these guys are here,” he said.

High schoolers and parents alike drift down from the track facility to watch the game, and throngs of teenagers – many of whom look like football players – stand in groups and laugh and smile with each other with each Chandler pitch.

It doesn’t take long for the umpire to draw the ire of the Madison County fans. He’s short and stocky and calling a good game from a neutral point of view, but the fans don’t like being on the short end of a rout and he’s an easy target. It doesn’t take long for one deep voice to question him, saying, “How many hot dogs did they promise you to call the game this way?” It draws a few laughs, even from the scouts, but the radar guns go back up with each Chandler pitch and the heckler finds a hot dog of his own to eat. Chandler keeps dealing, and it’s obvious this game will be over soon.

Chandler walks up to the plate for his final at-bat, hitting lefty and against the new righty pitcher, and writes in the dirt with the bat handle. He scratches “4 13” in the dusty Danielsville soil, paying respects to his favorite verse in the Bible, Philippians 4:13. That verse says, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”

That verse is special to Swinney – it’s his favorite – and Swinney was quick to mention that 4 (Deshaun Watson) threw the ball to 13 (Hunter Renfrow). Renfrow loves the number so much he married his wife on that date, and he still wears 13 for the Las Vegas Raiders.

As Chandler’s quick day comes to an end, the scouts start packing their stopwatches and radar guns and little notebooks, quickly heading back to their cars to file their reports. Chandler’s parents sit patiently on the bleachers and wait to see their son before he leaves with his teammates.

“Everyone is always asking us what he is going to do. We don’t know, and I don’t know if he knows,” Reuben says. “You know, we’ve never met Dabo Swinney in person but something he said to Chandler once has really helped him through this process. When Chandler was committed to Georgia and was starting to get the football offers, he got a little upset and he didn’t know what to do. He talked to Coach Swinney, and he (Swinney) told Chandler, ‘When you know, you’ll just know. When your dad was about to ask your mom to marry him, there was a time when he just knew. He knew it was the right decision. When you know, you’ll know.’”

Chandler decided on the Tigers with the hopes of playing both sports in college (he also loves to play basketball, and his dad says Chandler’s favorite sport has always been the one in-season). But his velocity took a major leap this spring and now professional baseball is in the mix. And the scouts want to know, is he moving into Clemson? Does he want to play football? It’s a major draw.

“It seems like it’s a real family up there,” Reuben says. “And it’s about more than just football. You know if you send your son to Dabo, he’s going to make him into a man. You can’t put a price on that. They are going to develop the entire person, not just the athlete. That’s a huge draw. And we are a Christian family, and we know what kind of man Dabo is.”

Chandler comes over to see his parents and his mom mentions that his white pants are finally stained with good old red Georgia dirt. He looks down and says, “Did I even slide?” He doesn’t know and doesn’t care. He’s just having fun playing the game he loves, knowing that his time with this particular group of teammates is drawing to a close. His parents him they will see him later, and he ambles off to join his teammates for the ride back to North Oconee.

“He just tells us all the time, ‘You’ll know’ when we ask him about his decision,” Reuben says, “but he can’t go wrong either way.”

The stadium quickly empties, and as I round up my two little ones for the drive back to Clemson, one fan looks at me and asks if we came to watch Bubba pitch. I answer yes, and as the sun sets behind the scoreboard the fan, wearing a University of Georgia sweatshirt, says, “If it was me, I would go play football and try to play for a National Championship. Baseball will always be there. But you don’t get a chance to play on that big stage very often, and the major leagues aren’t guaranteed.”

Everyone has their own opinion. Bubba Chandler doesn’t care. It’s his decision to make. And when he knows, he will know. Just like Dabo says.