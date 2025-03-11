Clemson OL commit believes 2026 class is rolling: "It's going to be really special"

The foundation is getting stronger. That’s the mindset of one of Clemson’s newest commits in Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace, who landed with the Tigers in a Sunday splash. At the time, Wise was the Tigers’ fourth pledge in days. That number has grown to seven. The Florida four-star wasn’t entirely sure he would pull the trigger heading into March 8th’s Elite Retreat, but the weekend ended up being the closer on a sturdy sales pitch. For Wise, the trip was simply icing on the cake. “I had my list down pretty good and Clemson was definitely the highest, or if not one of the highest schools on my list,” Wise said. “And then the elite retreat was just the icing on the cake.” Wise’s commitment video went viral when the announcement was official, with Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke’s hype incredibly evident that the Tigers were landing the four-star talent. For the Milton native, the feeling came with a mix of happiness and relief. Made the best decision of my life last night, I'm ALL IN with the Clemson Tigers‼️#AGTG 🧡💜🐅🐅@CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Y2k7mHIily — GRANT WISE 2026 (@Grock64) March 9, 2025 “It was awesome,” Wise said. “I mean, you could pretty much feel the energy from the video. It was a great experience. Coach Swinney and Coach Luke are great guys, and it was honestly just a feeling of relief that I'm done with recruitment, and I'm really looking forward to joining them at Clemson.” When it comes to Luke, his star power has been a consistent theme with the Tigers’ burst on the recruiting trail. He has secured three pledges in the trenches, with Wise being one of the crucial targets Clemson tracked down for some time. Wise cites the change in play with the Tigers’ offensive line overnight under Luke’s leadership as a massive factor, adding its impact on Clemson’s season’s trajectory. “Coach Luke is a great coach,” Wise said. “He is one of the best in college football. He's a great guy, he is a great recruiter and he's really changed Clemson's line in the last year. Looking at them the year before and looking at 'em this season, it was night and day and I think he's had a really huge impact on the team.” Moving forward, Wise’s confidence in what this class can become is evident. He believes the 2026 class will be memorable and that the momentum is just getting started. “It's awesome,” Wise said. “I think we're building one of the best classes in the country and I think we're going to keep the momentum rolling. And I believe that by the end of this all it will be really special in the class of 26 and Clemson.”

