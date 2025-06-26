Clemson offer outlook: 4-star WR Jamarin "Waffle House" Simmons

Clemson's lone 2027 offer at wide receiver carries quite a reputation. When you turn on the tape, it begins to speak for itself. Jamarin "Waffle House" Simmons of Tallahassee (FL) Amos P. Godby had quite the explosive day at Dabo Swinney's high school camp. It was enough to warrant Tyler Grisham and the rest of the staff watching with their chins dropped to the floor that he couldn't leave campus without an offer. Plenty of reps told the story, with a speed that was worthy of such a quick turn to ensure Clemson's hat was in the mix for his services. Simmons already holds offers from Colorado, Florida State, Florida, Ole Miss, and several others. Recently, Clemson added a burner-type receiver to its 2026 class with the spring addition of Connor Salmin. Salmin is slightly taller than Simmons, but holds a sturdier frame, with all the speed you could ask for. Still, Simmons is a rising junior, and has plenty of room for growth when it comes to his measurables. On the field, there's no denying he's an exceptional talent. One of his introductions to the Clemson faithful was through a viral social media post. Many of the players will stick around for the week and help coach the campers. Ashton Hampton was recording Simmons for a one-on-one rep, with the young speedster sharply cutting up on an out route to glide to the end zone. It was quite the attention grabber. Those kinds of routes are on display when the film comes into focus, with his sharp ability and balance on his routes making it almost impossible for defenders to keep up. Simmons obviously has blazing speed, but one of his more impressive traits may be the ability to track the ball while he's gliding down the field. Coming down with touch catches and maintaining his feet in bounds to secure big plays is an underrated trait when often receivers of this speed just rely on flying past a corner and catching a ball with minimal effort. Clearly, other defenses spot him as a deep threat, and cover him accordingly. Often, you'll see Simmons has a defender 10-12 yards off of him, and this is where his route tree comes into effect. Simmons can pick apart those soft spots in the zone for quick hitches, quickly tucking the ball in and still utilizing the speed to create chunk plays. Sometimes, it's just simple to toss the ball up and watch him come down with it. His Hudl film is dubbed "unstoppable." Like his nickname alludes to, he's always open. Clemson is hoping "Waffle House" may be a part of the receiving corps down the road. Clemson offered four ⭐️ speedster Jamarin Simmons today, who dazzled at camp.



It was enough to garner the impression of Ashton Hampton, who caught his attention during a one-on-one rep at camp today.



🎥: touchmilly1, a2hton_ (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5mDkYqOO6s — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) June 7, 2025

