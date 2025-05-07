Clemson offer film breakdown: Dalton Toothman

One late Clemson offer has put the Tigers in a favorable spot. We've spent plenty of time on 2026 three-star OT Dalton Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave, who announced his final four earlier in May. Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Auburn round out his contenders, with each school lined up for an official visit this summer. So, what has appealed to these final schools to get him on campus for one final look? Standing at six feet, five inches, with a 295-pound frame, Toothman moves with an agile burst for his size. The present scheme tasks the Mississippi native with immense responsibility, tasking him to play multiple spots and move into the second level consistently. The big standout with him is his footwork, moving with a precise balance that keeps him on an even level with incoming pass rushers. That center of gravity helps him move from side to side to blow off any incoming rushers who have a deeper set of moves to work with. He fits the mold of what Matt Luke and Garrett Riley have identified in their players among the trenches. There are specific plays that come straight out of the Tigers' playbook on Saturdays. The first materializing on screen was Toothman's ability to shed a blocker and pull to his right to find a more undersized linebacker. He does get overzealous on the play, which draws some yellow laundry soon after, but that "mean" aspect to his game is one I'm sure the coaching staff doesn't entirely mind. He is mostly found at right tackle, but can play on the left side as well, and carries out most of the same responsibilities, playing with that same athleticism flashed in his primary spot on the line. On some occasions, that foot speed and power lack control, with some incoming defenders moving slightly to the side and allowing that momentum to carry past where he needs to be. This is particularly true in the run game, where aggression and power can be his greatest assets, but sometimes they are also glaring flaws that can be easily corrected. There's plenty for a strong staff to work with, and pairing that frame with his innate athletic ability could result in one of his final four teams securing a player that hold more than just his three-star ranking.

