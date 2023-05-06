Clemson offensive line finally building depth

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Will Putnam says that Clemson’s best years occurred when the offensive line could trust between eight and 10 players to play, and he feels like the Tigers are back to that level in 2023. Clemson’s offensive line brings a wealth of experience into this season, returning 80% of its starting line from a season ago. Putnam, a fifth-year senior, is once again anchoring the group at center this spring. Multi-year starters Marcus Tate and Walker Parks return at the guard spots while Blake Miller is back at right tackle after starting every game there as a true freshman last season. Tate suffered a knee injury late last season and Mitchell Mayes filled in for him, and Mayes has also started multiple games and is capable of playing tackle or guard. Former 5-star Tristan Leigh and Collin Sadler, a former 4-star, are the leading candidates to follow McFadden at left tackle, but Tate could also play there. Putnam said the last time the offensive line featured this kind of depth was in 2019 when John Simpson, Tremayne Anchrum, and Jackson Carman anchored the unit. All three of those players are now earning paychecks in the NFL. “And then the second-team guys were Jordan McFadden, Matt Bockhorst, Cade Stewart and even myself,” Putnam said. “That was kind of like our second team, and any of those guys could be interchangeable. All of those guys became starters and really helped this program out.” Trent Howard, Ryan Linthicum, Sadler, and Dietrick Pennington are all capable of providing depth and playing multiple spots along the line. Putnam said that kind of versatility – and depth – will be valuable under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. “I think we’ll have a lot of guys who are interchangeable,” Putnam said. “I think a lot of guys are going to be able to play, and I think that’s going to help our new offense, this kind of fast-tempo offense, because guys are going to be juiced and ready to go. Maybe some guys can get a breather, and we’ll just keep it rolling.” The offensive line has battled its share of injuries – Parks and Tate each missed the spring – but that allowed freshmen Ian Reed and Harris Sewell to step in and learn on the job. Putnam loves what he’s seen from the Texas natives. “I would say this is one of the better spring balls as an o-line since I’ve been here honestly,” Putnam said. “Really, really proud. I think this is one of the times where the young guys, maybe some guys who don’t have a ton of experience, have stepped up a lot.”

Features Breaking Daily Digest