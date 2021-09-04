Clemson offense wilts under Georgia pressure in frustrating loss

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson’s offense suffered through a historically inept performance Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, scoring just three points as No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Behind a pick-six, Georgia (1-0) defeated Clemson (0-1) 10-3 in front of 74,817 fans.

Clemson managed just 180 total yards – 178 yards through the air and two yards on the ground. In his second start, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 19-of-37 passes for 178 yards and an interception. Joseph Ngata was the lone offensive bright spot with six catches for 110 yards.

Georgia’s defense sacked Uiagalelei seven times and registered eight tackles for loss.

Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson is now 3-2 in season openers against SEC foes in his tenure, including a 1-2 against Georgia.

The loss is also the first time Clemson has lost back-to-back games in 127 contests. The last time the Tigers lost back-to-back games was in 2011 against North Carolina State and South Carolina. Coming into Saturday’s game, Clemson was also 26-6 in games following a loss, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale.

Both teams traded possessions for most of the first half with neither team finding much success. Clemson only managed 90 yards of total offense, while Georgia wasn’t much better with 105 yards.

Georgia got the ball on their own 37-yard line and drove 44 yards in 13 plays and had to settle for a field goal, but kicker Jack Podlesny missed the 36-yard kick keeping the score knotted at zero.

Clemson’s offense finally found a little bit of success after long snapper Jack Maddox recovered a muffed punt that hit Georgia’s Kendall Milton. The Tigers moved the ball to the 30, but Uiagalelei telegraphed a pass over the middle that was picked off by safety Christopher Smith and returned 74 yards for a touchdown giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 2:58 to play before halftime.

It was the first time since 2010 that Clemson was held scoreless in the first half.

After Clemson’s opening drive stalled, Baylon Spector intercepted Georgia quarterback JT Daniels to set the Tigers up on the Georgia 33. Uiagalelei was sacked on second and third down, knocking the Tigers out of field goal range and forcing another Spiers’ punt.

A 22-yard Zamir White run sparked Georgia’s second possession of the second half that covered 81 yards on 11 plays and culminated with a 22-yard field goal to extend the Bulldogs lead to 10-0 with 2:38 to play in the third quarter.

Clemson’s first points came in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard BT Potter field goal.

The Tigers took over on their own 13 and on third down, Uiagalelei found Joseph Ngata for 44 yards down the Georgia sideline. Lyn-J Dixon picked up 10 yards on his first carry of the night and six players later Potter’s kick cut Georgia’s lead to 10-3 with 9:08 to play.