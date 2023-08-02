Clemson offense taking it one game at a time

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE – Clemson is a program used to winning big games, and many fans are already looking ahead to some of the biggest games of the season. Not center Will Putnam. Putnam spoke with the media at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte last week and detailed the team’s goals, saying the Tigers focused on winning the ACC before concentrating on the National Championship because they most likely cannot get to the championship without winning their conference. “Before even playoffs, before even thinking about playoffs, we obviously think about our first game, which is Duke, which is going to be a big game, and then on top of that, we always think about getting back to Charlotte in December because that’s our biggest thing is we can’t go to the playoffs if we don’t win in Charlotte,” Putnam said. “I mean, I guess we can, but we don’t want to bring it up for someone else to decide, roll the dice who’s going to get in. So we know we can win this conference, we can come back to Charlotte, we can hoist that trophy in Bank of America Stadium, then we can have a good chance of going to the playoffs, and that’s what we want to do.” The offense lacked production in their final game of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl, only putting up 14 points, their lowest since their loss to Notre Dame earlier in the season. But what will cause that to change in the upcoming season? Besides now having Cade Klubnik at quarterback and bringing in Garrett Riley from TCU as the new offensive coordinator, Putnam points to the increased amount of veteran players on the roster. “I would say the biggest thing for us is we are so much more of an experienced team,” Putnam said. “We got fifth-year guys crossing with fourth-year guys, guys who started multiple years coming back, guys with a lot more experience, and experience is the greatest teacher of all, and we’re going to see that this year.” He is one of those players, entering his fifth season. Putnam has seen players come and go, but he thinks the Clemson offense is developing a lot of on and off-the-field chemistry. In turn, they are becoming a more cohesive team. He attributes this in part to the excitement Riley brought to Clemson. “Just as a whole, (the) offensive unit, we have more cohesion,” Putnam said. “There’s better chemistry, and sometimes that chemistry off the field, it can start leading to on the field, and I think Coach Riley had said this earlier, him coming to Clemson has brought a lot of excitement, and that’s really contagious and it’s really positive for the program.” Another contributing factor for the upcoming season is the work that Klubnik has put in in the offseason. Since quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was the starter for most of the season, Klubnik did not have much of an opportunity to play in a lot of key situations like in the red zone or two-minute drills. However, he still did gain playing time last season, totaling 697 yards and helped to lead a comeback against Syracuse back in Week 8. Therefore, he has had the chance to grow and become a true starter for the upcoming season. “Cade has another year of experience. He’s no longer a freshman. He’s now a sophomore. Freshman, a lot of stuff’s going on, not just football,” Putnam said. “You try to figure out school, life, all that stuff in general and, not saying he doesn’t handle that well, which he does, but it’s just another year of maturity. Like, he’s been in these big games before. He’s played in the Orange Bowl. He’s played in all the big games before. So now, coming into this year, he has that experience, not just for his ability but to lead as well.” Of course, the running game was a considerable focus last season with running back Will Shipley carrying the ball for 1,182 yards, as well as Phil Mafah totaling 515 rushing yards. After questions about whether Mafah would return, both backs will be in the backfield for Clemson again, and Putnam is excited to see them both in action. “I’m really excited for Shipley and Mafah, Phil Mafah,” Putnam said. “Obviously, I’m an offensive lineman, so I want to run the ball. But, I’m really excited for them. They’ve been working really hard. It’s noticeable how hard they’ve been working.” All in all, the Tigers are tied for sixth with Florida State at odds of +1800 to win the national championship, according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. These odds mainly result from questions surrounding how the offense will perform, which will start to get answered in the season opener on Monday, September 4 (8 p.m./ESPN) against Duke.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest