Clemson making impressions in 2027 class, examining Kameron Cody's commitment

Commitment, visits, and more. It was a busy weekend for Clemson’s staff, combining a stacked weekend for the 2027 class and putting on the finishing touches on spring football. Starting with Kameron Cody of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School, who dropped his announcement on Saturday night, choosing Clemson over LSU and Tennessee. For Cody, there was a strong tie to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, who can recall falling in love with the campus in 7th grade when visiting for a basketball camp. Nick Eason was the one who headlined getting Cody back to campus, paying him a visit in the contact period, and getting the wheels in motion for an offer and the Elite Retreat visit. The early March trip ended up being everything Cody wanted and more, making it a matter of time before he announced a commitment. He joins seven other pledges to make it eight in March, rounding out what’s been an incredibly strong month for the Tigers. As the 2026 class continues to round into form, this weekend was important for the foundation of the 2027 class. Plenty of top talent was on campus this weekend, ranging from five-star Kaden Henderson to standout Clemson legacy Max Brown. Brown is the younger brother of standout Sammy Brown, and certainly, Clemson has a pull here to work with. The idea of playing with his younger brother is significant, and it doesn’t hurt when you’ve grown up going to games and camps. As it stands, the Tigers are the top spot for Brown, while other schools like Ohio State, Auburn, and Tennessee are attempting to court the young four-star. He confirmed to TigerNet that an offer is coming on June 1st, which will only strengthen an already powerful relationship. Clemson also continues to do strong work at quarterback in this class, adding another visitor to a wide net of signal callers. Ben Musser of Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian is fresh off of a visit from Alabama, and also holds offers from Nebraska and Cincinnati. Still, Swinney and the Tigers made quite the impression. Musser told TigerNet that should an offer come in the summer, he would commit to it on that same day. He’s been on campus multiple times and plans to return in June. Two prospects that came away with considerable impressions but don’t have an exact date laid out were WR Jaden Upshaw of Leesburg (GA) and Xavier Perkins of Durham (NC). Both expressed their desire to return, adding that an offer this summer would greatly influence how the summer shapes out.

