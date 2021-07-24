Clemson lineman respects but isn't daunted by opener with SEC defense

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Clemson redshirt senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst didn't mince his words on Thursday at the ACC Kickoff when asked about the narrative surrounding SEC defenses.

“If SEC defenses are above everyone else, I want you to explain to me how we put up 44 on Alabama in the Natty,” the Cincinnati, Ohio native said, referring to the 44-16 title game win over the Crimson Tide in 2018. “Yeah, quote that one,” Bockhorst added with a smile.

The narrative around college football for the last decade has been that the SEC has had the best defenses compared to the other Power Five leagues. While the SEC has won five out of the last 10 National Championships, arguing that the conference has the best defenses top-to-bottom can be a hot debate.

Bockhorst knows that the Georgia defense will be no small task when they meet at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4 to open the 2021 season.

“In all seriousness, Georgia does have a very good (defensive) front,” the Tigers graduate went on to say. “That Davis dude is big, really big.”

Bockhorst is referring to Jordan Davis, a monster on the defensive line who stands 6-6 and 340 pounds. Davis, who was named a preseason All-American, battled injuries for some of the season last year and was credited with one sack in seven games.

Bockhorst thinks fighting fire with fire and going up against the Clemson defensive line every day in practice will get the Tigers’ offensive line ready for the battle in the trenches in the opener.

“I think it comes down to the fact that we have a really good defensive line that we go against in practice every day,” Bockhorst said. “To have the privilege to practice against players like that, you cannot mimic that level of play. You can try to and do all these different things, but going against a really good player, that’s where you derive confidence from.”

“Different players have different styles and you still have to prepare for Georgia,” he continued. "For me, we get our confidence because we know we cut our teeth against the best every day in practice.”

When asked what practicing against the likes of Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Tyler Davis is like, Bockhorst gave the answer most Clemson fans would want to hear.

“I can tell you this, I don’t like going against them,” he said through a laugh. “I’ve gone against Tyler Davis for a while now, and he and I have battled through practice and made each other better. Bryan (Bresee) obviously had a prolific freshman year, came in as an early enrollee with a lot of hype and really lived up to that hype. Anything you could have asked of him in his freshman season, he did.”

“To see him now is even scarier. That dude is going to cause problems,” Bockhorst said of Bresee. “His twitch is unmatched, it’s actually incredible. We’re pretty lucky to have both guys like that running out first. We have dudes in the fold ready to go in when they get gassed. Our D-line is going to have some weapons this year.”

After facing that kind of test soon in fall camp, it will be Bockhorst and company's job to keep DJ Uiagalelei upright before you know it in a big opening showcase against Georgia.