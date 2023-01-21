Clemson linebackers lack experienced depth, but have plenty of talent

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It was evident late in the season that linebacker Trenton Simpson was playing his last few games as a Clemson Tiger. It was also evident that the Tigers’ linebackers are in good shape heading into the 2023 season.

Simpson was a no-doubt valuable piece of the defense, but when he missed time late in the season, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin started preparing for the future. After starting the first nine games at SAM, Barrett Carter moved inside to WILL, replacing Simpson. It was a move that paid off in a big way as Carter turned in what was arguably his best day as a Tiger, registering two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the 31-16 win over Louisville. He also picked off a pass.

That figures to be his spot this spring and into next season. He was third on the team last season with 73 tackles. ESPN unveiled its Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team earlier this week and Carter was the lone Tiger on the list. ESPN had this to say about Carter:

"Carter moved from the strongside linebacker spot to weakside linebacker late in the season and was a natural with his ability to do a little bit of everything. He's versatile enough that he could probably play safety. The 6-1, 225-pound Carter returns for his junior season after playing a team-high 832 snaps a year ago and finishing with 10.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He's the ultimate big-play guy on defense and will team with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era."- ESPN

The middle is in good, and maybe great, hands with Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. Trotter quietly put together an outstanding season in 2022, leading the Tigers with 89 tackles. It’s interesting that Trotter had just 17 tackles through early October, but a 13-tackle performance against Florida State jumpstarted his season.

At the Nickel/SAM spot, the early leader in the clubhouse is the Swiss Army Knife, Wade Woodaz. The freshman didn’t enroll until June of last year, but quickly made his presence known on special teams. His versatility led to him playing both linebacker, the nickel spot, and some safety towards the end of the season. He enters 2023 credited with 20 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in 180 snaps from scrimmage over 14 games (one start) as a freshman.

Carter says Woodaz and his versatility are important in the Clemson defense.

"It's extremely important because offenses are evolving, so you need guys that can play many different positions that you can plug in anywhere," Carter said before the Orange Bowl. "Wade can play linebacker, safety, on the d-line. He can play any position you throw him at, and he can excel at that position. Wade is a Swiss Army Knife in our defense. I'm proud of Wade and the way he shows up every day and the way he excels every day."

Carter said Woodaz's athleticism caught him by surprise.

"Wade is sneaky athletic. I've seen Wade jump up for balls that he shouldn't have caught, but his athleticism is going to take him so far along with the mental side," Carter said. "Just how high he can jump. That really surprised me because I hadn't seen any of Wade, but when I saw him get up, I was like, 'Dang.' It really surprised me."

Depth is where the Tigers will be hurting. Gone are LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire. Kobe McCloud played three defensive snaps over two games while redshirting in 2022, while TJ Dudley had two tackles in 16 defensive snaps over four games while redshirting in 2022.

The good news is that 2023 signees Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson will be on campus during the spring and both should get extended reps, because it’s likely both will be needed at some point next season.