Clemson linebacker target Eric WInters fits the Tigers' mold

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

The Clemson defense has benefited from versatile linebackers in recent years, and an early target for the Tigers in the 2025 class looks to fit that same mold. Enterprise (AL) four-star Eric Winters camped with Clemson on June 1st and picked up an offer the same day, adding to a growing list that includes Georgia, Auburn, LSU, and Oklahoma, among others. The 6-2, 200-pound linebacker in the ’25 class is ranked as the No. 44 player in the nation and the No. 7 linebacker in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Clemson co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin has been the lead recruiter for Winters, and the trip to campus gave Winters a chance to show off his athleticism and versatility to the Clemson staff in person. “The more you can do is better, and he needs guys like me that can play in space,” Winters told TigerNet of the message from Goodwin. “He’s a straight up guy and tells you what you need to hear. They’re all straight up and tell you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear. Our relationship is pretty good as of right now. We’re still building it at the moment.” Winters' trip to Clemson ended with picking up an offer, an offer that has only went out to three linebackers so far in the ’25 class. What was the message to Winters when he picked up the offer from the Clemson staff? And what stood out about the visit? “They don’t offer many people and they don’t just offer anybody,” Winters said. “The Paw Journey really, really stood out and the player’s lounge.” Winters' film shows him lining up primarily at safety and linebacker, with the ability to come down to defend the run and cover tons of ground when the ball is in the air. Winters' versatility and instincts have drawn the attention of coaches all across the country. “They like how I can play multiple positions and I’m really good in space,” he said. “I feel that nine times out of ten I’m the smartest player on the field. I have a very high IQ. I’m a hard worker and I can be plugged in at many spots on defense and succeed.” Winters said that Clemson, Oklahoma, and Auburn are some of the schools that are standing out to him as of now. What will Winters be looking for in a program as his recruitment continues? “Being in a locker room with a group who wants to be great, not just on the field but off the field too,” Winters said. “Really a relationship driven team.” Winters finished the 2022 football season with 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a 72-yard touchdown return. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Winters (@ericwinters_5)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest