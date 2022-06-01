Clemson hosting star-studded summer official visit weekend

Times are changing in recruiting and this weekend around Tiger Town is evidence of that.

Clemson’s longstanding policy was to host official visits during football season, using a full Death Valley to drive home what players can expect from their possible time on campus. But as college football recruiting ever evolves, Clemson is as well in hosting a mega-recruiting weekend with around 30 official visits Friday through Sunday.

That is expected to include all current 2023 commits with four-star Miami wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, four-star Birmingham, Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina, four-star DC defensive end David Ojiegbe and four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier.

Among uncommitted targets, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods is set to be back on campus after a Junior Day visit this winter. He is rated as high as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the class and had Clemson in a final four with Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma in late March.

All but three expected visitors have at least one 4-star rating among those checking out what Clemson has to offer this weekend.

On offense, Vizzina hopes to have his group built up, which includes a committed prospect in Joseph who reportedly has the local Miami Hurricanes actively recruiting him. More prominent offensive players supposed to be on hand include Montgomery, Alabama running back Jeremiah Cobb, Lakeland, Florida receiver Tyler Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts receiver Ronan Hanafin and Naples, Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry in the skill positions, with some of the potential O-line additions being Austin, Texas’ Ian Reed, Dorman’s Markee Anderson, McDonough, Georgia’s Zechariah Owens, Odessa, Texas’ Harris Sewell and Alabaster, Alabama’s Stanton Ramil.

Elsewhere among defenders, there are six 4-star DEs expected to make it (Keldric Faulk, Darron Reed, TJ Searcy, Colton Vasek, Hunter Osborne and AJ Hoffler). In the defensive tackle group, there's also Rome, Georgia's Stephiylan Green.

Prominent linebacker targets Tony Rojas (Fairfax, Va.), Jamal Anderson (Hoschton, Ga.), Lewis Carter (Tampa) and Dee Crayton (Alpharetta, Ga.) are slated to make the trip as well.

In addition to Strozier, another prominent cornerback target is expected with 4-star Miami DB Damari Brown.

Heading into the weekend, Clemson ranks 32nd in the 2023 247Sports Composite Team Rankings but fifth in average rating per commit.

Expected Clemson official visitors for June 3-5

Peter Woods, 5-star DL, Thompson (AL) Alabaster

Tony Rojas, 4-star LB, Fairfax (VA)

Jamal Anderson, 4-star LB, Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek

Dee Crayton, 4-star LB, Alpharetta (GA) Denmark

Lewis Carter, 4-star LB, Tampa Catholic (FL)

*Nathaniel ‘Ray Ray’ Joseph, 4-star WR, Miami (FL) Edison

Tyler Williams, 4-star WR, Lakeland (FL)

Noah Rogers, 4-star WR, Rolesville (NC)

Ronan Hanafin, 4-star WR, Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne

Ian Reed, 4-star OL, Austin (TX) Vandegrift

Harris Sewell, 4-star OL, Odessa (TX) Permian

Zechariah Owens, 4-star OL, McDonough (GA) Eagle’s Landing Christian

Markee Anderson, 4-star OL, Roebuck (SC) Dorman

Stanton Ramil, 4-star OT, Thompson (AL), Alabaster

Connor Lew, 3-star OL, Kennesaw Mountain (GA) Acworth

Kylen Webb, 4-star ATH, Riverview (FL) Sumner

TJ Searcy, 4-star DE, Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee

Keldric Faulk, 4-star DE, Highland Home (AL)

Darron Reed, 4-star DE, Columbus (GA) Carver

AJ Hoffler, 4-star DE, College Park (GA) Woodward Academy

Colton Vasek, 4-star DE, Austin (TX) Westlake

Hunter Osborne, 4-star DE, Hewitt (AL) Hewitt-Trussville

*Branden Strozier, 4-star CB, Alpharetta (GA) St. Francis

Markus Dixon, 3-star TE, Warminster (PA) Archbishop Wood Catholic

Olsen Henry, 4-star TE, Naples (FL) First Baptist

Stephiylan Green, 4-star DT, Rome (GA)

*David Ojiegbe, 4-star DE, Washington (DC) St. John’s College

Ahmad Brown, 3-star S, Cordele (GA) Crisp County

Jeremiah Cobb, 4-star RB, Montgomery Catholic (AL) Montgomery

Damari Brown, 4-star CB, American Heritage (FL) Fort Lauderdale

* Commit

cant wait for first OV at clemson this weekend?? — Tony “??” Rojas ? (@Tony_Rojas5) June 2, 2022

The official visit list for this weekend is LOADED. Excited about it! ????#We2Deep23 — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) May 31, 2022