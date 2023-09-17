Clemson-FAU observations: Plenty of good, but also concerns as Tigers handle Owls

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Starting fast in the first half was just what the doctor ordered for Cade Klubnik, the Clemson offense, and the Tigers’ defense. A fast start in the second half would have made everybody feel better about next week’s showdown with Florida State. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and 34-0 at the half, and you have to believe head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to get his starters one more successful drive before starting substitutions. But the Tigers had six total plays for three yards on the first two drives of the second half, and then the third drive was stopped on downs inside the Florida Atlantic five-yard line. The fourth drive started at the Owl 26 following an interception and the Tigers cashed it in for a touchdown, and Swinney finally removed many of his starters with just 2:56 remaining in the third quarter. The defense played a bevy of reserves from that point on, and the Owls were able to put points on the board after being stuffed for most of the game. Statistically, a bit of an anomaly. The Tigers started five drives in plus territory and until Hunter Helms authored an 80-yard drive late, the longest drive of the night was the 79-yarder on the Tigers’ first possession. As a result, the offense gained 367 total yards, while FAU gained 293. FAU had just 158 yards through three quarters. Freshman receiver Tyler Brown is earning more playing time. He ran a pretty post route for a 30-yard touchdown reception from Klubnik and later added another score. He did have a fumbled punt but also added a 44-yard punt return. He can take the top off the defense – something Clemson struggles with – and we will see a lot more of him. Freshman Khalil Barnes started at nickel in place of the injured Andrew Mukuba and turned in a six-tackle night along with an interception. He also forced a fumble and was all over the field early in the contest. He’s another youngster that is earning more playing time. The Tigers were also plus-three in the turnover margin. The offensive line was without starting right guard Walker Parks and struggled at times in the run game. There were times when the backs would hit a wall at the line of scrimmage, and Will Shipley had just 38 yards on ten carries. I thought the pass protection was decent, but the lack of push in the run game has to be concerning because heading into this game and after watching Florida St. against Boston College earlier, it looked like Clemson’s best chance might be to run the ball. And finally, the kicking game. Robert Gunn has had his struggles, and he missed an extra point and then went way left on a field goal in the first quarter. He settled in and had a decent night, and when the Tigers faced fourth down there in the third quarter, I wondered if Swinney would send Gunn back out there to gain some confidence. Instead, the Tigers went for it, and the line didn’t get a lot of push, and Clemson turned it over on downs. One thing is sure – next week’s game against Florida St. looks a lot different than it did a week ago.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest