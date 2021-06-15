Clemson family atmosphere stands out for DB target approaching decision

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s Elite Retreat hosted some of the top targets on Clemson’s 2022 recruiting board, and the event may soon begin to pay dividends.

One of the prospects in attendance at the Elite Retreat was 4-star safety Sherrod Covil, who picked up a Clemson offer back in March. The 6-0, 185-pound prospect from Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith is ranked as the No. 11 safety and the No. 198 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’22 class. Covil is a dynamic player in the secondary and does not shy away from contact, as his highlights are full of plays where he comes down to deliver huge hits. Covil has been a Clemson football fan, and the time is approaching for Covil to decide if the Tigers are the best fit for his future in college football.

Covil has had the chance to see Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, and Notre Dame during June. The trip to Clemson gave Covil the chance to meet the coaches and players in person, and also the chance to talk with other top recruits about potentially teaming up in college.

“It was amazing, and the family atmosphere made it even better,” Covil told TigerNet. “The players had a brotherhood and it was genuine. They even talked about how sometimes it isn’t all good and never sugarcoating how it is at Clemson. I’ve become close to (Keon) Sabb as we have been in the same place twice and really got to know each other well. We’ve started to talk about the possibility of playing together, along with others that were there.”

It’s been said numerous times by recruits that the family atmosphere at Clemson is what draws them in, and Covil felt the same feelings while on-campus.

“Family!” Covil said on what stood out to him during his visit. “I had a relationship with Malcolm Greene already and he was on the player panel. They kept it real and he talked about his short journey as a Tiger. His roommate was also on the panel and they bickered a bit, but they said at the end of the day, they are best friends and that’s his brother. Real recognize real.”

The Elite Retreat provided the Clemson staff the opportunity to finally get their primary targets on campus and meet face-to-face, and Covil had the chance to learn from his potential position coach, safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“They were just showing all of us what Clemson was about, not selling anything,” Covil said. “I loved Coach (Brent) Venables’ energy. I loved how locked in Coach Conn was on the small details in what could have been the difference in a couple of games. He told me he learned, which meant he still doesn’t know it all. And those words showed more of the human factor that makes Clemson special to me. They were still recruiting us all and showing us exactly what Clemson is, family. We got to meet their families and spent time now only with the coaches, but their wives and children as well.”

Covil’s visit to Ohio State and Penn State were also trips that he was anxiously awaiting. Approaching a commitment call, the elites in the Big Ten made the decision even tougher for the 4-star safety.

“Coach Coombs at Ohio State really opened my eyes to the possibility of committing there. I felt that bullet role was perfect for me and would utilize what I do, hit and cover. Just not knowing if I’m blitzing, helping with the run fit, dropping to the hook to curl, getting to the post, or being man up, I felt that was special and would show my versatility,” Covil said of Ohio State. “The entire Penn State staff made me feel at home, even though I was there unofficially. Coach Poindexter was who people started comparing me to and just to meet him face-to-face after all of the Zoom calls was amazing. He treated me like one of his own on the visit. The possible role they had for me was also one where my versatility could show. Coach Franklin was genuine and didn’t sell anything. He opened my eyes on a couple of things to help me get some clarity on the process.”

Covil said he feels like he has an idea of which school is the best for him, and a decision could be coming soon. Covil said the school that will gain his commitment will be the place that feels like home.