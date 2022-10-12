Clemson environment stands out to top wide receiver target

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Tar Heel State 2024 prospect Alex Taylor has spent time over the last two weeks at schools that figure to factor prominently in his recruitment when it comes time to make a decision.

The 4-star Greensboro (NC) Grimsley wide receiver attended Clemson’s prime-time showdown with NC State and followed that up with a trip to Raleigh to see the Wolfpack take down Florida State.

Taylor said earlier this week that the crowd and environment really stood out during his Clemson visit.

“The visit was great. It was my first time being there for a game, so the atmosphere there was crazy,” Taylor said. “Close to a sold-out crowd, I think, and the team got out with the W in a top-ten matchup. It was amazing to see the offense do what they had to do to win. They’ve been exploding the past week, so that’s exciting to see as well.”

During the visit, Taylor paid close attention to how wideouts coach Tyler Grisham interacted with his players and how that translated onto the field.

“Definitely, he’s going to play the best guys,” he said. “Two true freshmen have been getting a lot of playing time, Antonio Williams and Adam Randall. He’s going to play the best guys and give them chances to make plays when they are in the game. Adam Randall, he got in, and I watched him a lot because I play outside as well as him. They gave him some chances. Beaux Collins and Joe Ngata as well, giving them 50-50 balls, slant and go balls. I just love how he lets the receivers work.”

The 6-3, 175-pound prospect camped at Clemson last summer and has been building a relationship with Grisham ever since. Grisham even went as far as to compare Taylor to one of Clemson’s greatest wideouts.

“First time he saw me in real life for the Clemson camp in June, he was telling me I reminded him of a young Tee Higgins,” Taylor said. “He said I’m a guy that can come in and immediately play if I work and have a chance to make some big-time plays.”

Taylor currently holds offers from Auburn, Charlotte, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Missouri, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

While he still has plenty of time before a decision has to be made, he said Clemson will definitely be a factor.

“I don’t really have a list right now, but they are definitely one of my top schools that I’m looking at,” he said. “I love how they have a family atmosphere, and they made me feel like a priority when I was there, so I’m really loving Clemson right now.”

So far this season, Taylor has made trips to Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, and NC State. He will travel to Virginia Tech this weekend and plans to make a return trip to Clemson at some point before the end of the season. He has specific criteria for what he’s looking for in his perfect school.

“A place where I can develop as a receiver and as a man,” he said. “Somewhere that can get me to the next level but also has a winning culture, a winning atmosphere, and a place that feels like home to me.”

Taylor has played seven games with Grimsley this season and notched 35 catches for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. Taylor has 82 catches for 1,266 yards and 14 scores during his career.