Clemson defensive leader talks different feel for Clemson roster in transition

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The No. 7-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-2) have a different look to them in what looks to be a theme of the college bowl season this year.

While the Tigers may not have made the playoffs, they are going to be playing in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens' Orange Bowl (ESPN).

When it comes to that different look, junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who started all 13 games to this point and each of Clemson's last 26 contests, entered the transfer portal, making this officially freshman Cade Klubnik’s team. Senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis was asked this week about his former teammate and the new young leader of the offense.

“(Uiagalelei)’s a great teammate, one of the best that I’ve ever had for sure,” Davis said. “It’s just a little different without him out there, but it’s his decision. He has to do what’s best for him.”

When talking about Klubnik, he simply said, “He’s a very young leader. He’s fearless.”

Not only will Clemson have a different leader at the helm offensively, they will also be without a pair of their top defensive players. Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson will be out with injury (ankle) while junior defensive end Myles Murphy has officially declared for the NFL Draft and has opted out of the Orange Bowl.

“It was a tough decision for him, considering everything he’s got going on. It was tough for him,” Davis said on Murphy. “(He’s a) great teammate, always there, always going to run to the ball, great effort, pretty much everything you want to ask for a teammate, that’s my guy.”

Murphy is not the only Clemson player that could go in the NFL Draft. While no other players besides Murphy and Simpson have officially declared, one full mock draft from Pro Football Network by Oliver Hodgkinson currently has seven Tigers getting drafted, with Davis getting selected No. 100 overall by the Houston Texans.

Davis accepted a Senior Bowl invitation for that draft showcase (Feb. 4) earlier this week.

"It was great," Davis said of accepting the chance to potentially show off his skills in Mobile, Alabama. Davis said he hasn't made a definitive call on going pro. "So many great people have been a part of that game. It's phenomenal and I'm just glad to be honored to be a part of that game."

Having at least a year of eligibility left, he said he will consult with his family about the decision.

But, before the draft, the Tigers are focused on finishing the season with another victory in the Orange Bowl. Clemson is currently favored to win by 6.5 points despite Tennessee having the higher ranking. This may be in part due to some of the players that will not be playing for the Volunteers, primarily their star quarterback Hendon Hooker who tore his ACL right before the end of the regular season. In addition, wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt have declared for the NFL and will not play in the Orange Bowl. Hyatt ranked fourth in the country in receiving yards with 1,267 yards as well as being tied for first in receiving touchdowns this season with 15.