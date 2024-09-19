Clemson defensive back Shelton Lewis embracing new role going big matchup

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Sophomore cornerback Shelton Lewis was unable to play against Georgia because of injury (lower body) but was able to make his season debut in Clemson’s 66-20 victory against Appalachian State, where he recorded two pass breakups. One difference for Lewis was playing the nickel position during that game. Prior to facing the Mountaineers, Lewis normally operated in the cornerback position rather than nickel. Getting that experience and increasing his versatility was something Lewis took a lot of pride in. “With our corner spot, you’re pressing all the time. Nickel, you kind of playing a little off-man, a lot more zone, a lot more just having better eyes. So, I just say, just being versatile, blitzing, just a lot more things in that nature,” Lewis said. “Wherever they need me at, I feel like I’m willing to play that position. So, they need me at nickel, I was willing to go in and (play) nickel and just kind of get my snaps rate up. So, if they need me at corner, nickel or safety, I’m willing to play them all. So, they kind of needed me at that spot and I went in and kind of fulfilled that spot on the team.” After the first of two bye weeks this season, No. 21 Clemson faces NC State in its first ACC game of the season. The Wolfpack have beat the Tigers two of the past three seasons. However, last time Clemson played NC State in Death Valley, Clemson came out with a 30-20 victory. Given the history and importance of conference games, Lewis and the rest of the Clemson Tigers are going into the game with a particular mindset. “Every game for us, we have the mindset (that) we want to go out there and win. So, I say our mindset wouldn’t change. We want to attack this game like we attack every (other) game and just try to go out there and be the best version of ourselves playing this good team,” Lewis said. “Just go out there and play Clemson football. That’s all we got to do. Just don’t try to do too much, stay within our game plan.” Clemson’s secondary is filled with numerous talented players, including fellow sophomore cornerback Avieon Terrell. Terrell’s playing style is similar to that of his brother, A.J. Terrell, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons. The younger Terrell has already shown his physicality in the first 15 games of his collegiate career. This includes four pass breakups against Appalachian State. Playing and tackling with such physicality is not something that can be taught in Lewis’ opinion; it must be a natural quality the player possesses. “You got to have heart to go out there and tackle. I think that’s (with) anybody,” Lewis said. “So, just seeing (Terrell) do that, that’s just practice made perfect, just going out there, everybody running to the ball, just habits that show up in the game from practice.” Terrell and Lewis will both be key in containing the Wolfpack’s elite receiver, Kevin Concepcion. The sophomore wide receiver won ACC Rookie of the Year last season after tallying 839 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Only three games into the season, Concepcion already has three touchdowns and averages over 66 receiving yards per game. Moved around to maximize effectiveness, containing him will be essential for the Tigers to get their first conference win of the season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now