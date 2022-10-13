Clemson defense says it will have its hands full with FSU's Jordan Travis

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson defense knows it has a big challenge this week in quarterback Jordan Travis and the Florida State offense.

The Seminoles are ranked 22nd nationally in total offense, rushing for 1,225 yards and passing for 1,570 on the season. Travis has completed 98-of-156 passes for 1,407 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 28 times for 158 yards, and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson knows it all starts with the quarterback.

"They definitely have a lot of explosive weapons, starting with the quarterback," Simpson said. "He's very elusive so just have to cage him up and not let him use his feet too much."

Simpson said he can’t wait for the challenge.

"Now this is my type of game right here because I know I'm fast, and he's fast and it's a challenge to me," Simpson said. "This is definitely going to be a challenge, but I'm ready. That's why we're going to practice hard this week. I'll have a great week of preparation, but I know that I can go get him down, so I'll be ready. They've had some great players go through there, but it's just being focused going out there, handling my business and trying to make sure we get the victory Saturday. That's the main focus."

Head Dabo Swinney said the Tigers have to be prepared for anything.

"This is a (Florida State) group that can score," Swinney said. "They're rushing for 200-plus yards a game. Obviously, the challenge there is being able to control their run game. Screens galore, every screen you can think of. A lot of misdirection and the shots that come off it, so it forces you to be disciplined on the back end with your eyes. But it's all built through the run game. They're averaging almost six yards per carry.

"That's a huge, huge challenge for us is to not let them be a balanced football team. If they're balanced, they're really dangerous."

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said Travis will stress the entire defense.

"No question, it'll be a huge challenge this week. Obviously, his ability to extend plays and being a major factor in the run game is big,” Goodwin said. “He's developed experience and grown more as a passer too. Have to do a great job with scramble lanes, zone drops underneath, and vision to come up and tackle as well."