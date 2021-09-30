Clemson defense preparing for BC's best shot

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

When people talked of the Clemson defense coming into this season, that discussion largely included names like Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, James Skalski and Andrew Booth. They talked of NFL Draft picks on the defensive front and how much they compare to the 2018 Power Rangers that helped Clemson win the 2018 National Championship.

One player they often forgot to mention was Baylon Spector. With Skalski missing the second half of the game last weekend against North Carolina State, Spector became the quarterback of the defense and had himself one heck of a game. The Georgia native notched 19 total tackles, the most by any Clemson player in a game since 2002. On the season, Spector has racked up 28 tackles and also recorded his first career interception against Georgia in the opener.

One half of the “Bruise Brothers” that head coach Dabo Swinney likes to call him and Skalski, Spector said that all hope isn't lost for this season after the 2-2 start.

“It’s definitely frustrating and weird,” Spector said of splitting the first four games. “Since I’ve been here we haven’t been in a position like this. We just have to continue doing our thing and focus on each week. Each week is a season of its own, and we just have to take it like that. We know we’re going to get everybody's best. We just have to come in each week and prepare like it’s the National Championship and do the best that we can each and every week.”

Spector big game against the Wolfpack earned him ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week. According to the redshirt senior, he had no idea just how many tackles he had made flying around the field.

“I didn’t really think of that at all,” Spector said. “I kept playing, kept playing, kept playing and that’s what I saw when the game was over. It didn’t feel like I made that many tackles so that’s why I never really thought that I had that many in the game.”

While the Clemson defense isn’t at the healthiest spot it’s ever been, Spector said the young guys will be ready when their moment comes, while trying to keep the guys that are down in good spirits.

“It’s tough. We have to keep encouraging guys to hang in there,” said Spector. “We have to support the guys that are down and bring those guys up like Tyler Davis (torn bicep) and Bryan (torn ACL) and all the other guys that are pretty banged up right now. The other guys will be ready, we have a lot of depth and we have to encourage those guys that have to come in and fill in and play. They’ll be ready and those other guys will be back and we’re going to look out for them.”

Spector is set to get the other half of the Bruise Brothers back this week when Skalski returns to the field Saturday against Boston College inside of Death Valley (7:30 p.m./ACCN). It will be the third straight year that the Eagles will travel to Memorial Stadium, and Spector expects to get their best once again.

“It’ll be a great game, like it always is,” said Spector. “We’re going to get their best and we know that. We’re going to prepare this week like we do every week. We’ll prepare for their three backs and everything else they do and we’ll be ready.”