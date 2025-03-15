Clemson defender says Allen is all about accountability, toughness and love

CLEMSON — Junior safety Khalil Barnes still has a bad taste in his mouth from Clemson’s playoff loss to Texas. However, the Tigers bringing back so many players who gained some postseason experience last year does help. “The Texas game, it was hard. That’s the first time we played that many games since forever (because) we wouldn’t even play that many in high school,” Barnes said. “It’s good to bring a lot of experience back and know that feeling and just know what we got to get better (at) this offseason.” With Clemson’s new defensive coordinator, Tom Allen, who made Penn State one of the best defenses in college football last season, has a defense based on tackling, discipline and stopping the run. Although spring practice just got underway, Barnes says Allen is already bringing a lot of energy to the room and fits perfectly with Clemson’s culture. “He’s brought a lot of energy to the room … At the end of the day, it’s all about accountability, (toughness) and love … What he’s trying to build right now is that love part and when you love somebody, you go above and beyond for them. So, right now, he’s showing that love and we (are) looking like we have the chance to be a great defense right now,” Barnes said. “He gave me this book called, ‘All In,’ and it’s just kind of about how (not) only to be all in with whatever your passion is for life but also be all in with your relationship with the Lord. So, that just again shows he fits right into our culture. We’re big on faith and stuff like that, so he did a really good job with that.” Going into his third season, Barnes wants to improve as a defensive player overall and earn a spot in the starting lineup. As a freshman, he played at nickel which fit more into his high school experience as a cornerback. Last season was his first time adjusting to playing safety, which he admitted he had some difficulty with. However, he has already started to see himself improve under the tutelage of Tom Allen. “I just have to get more comfortable with my deep safety stuff. I was a corner in high school, so playing nickel freshman year wasn’t that hard of a transition. But, moving into learning how to play a true hook, learning run fits and stuff like that at deep safety last year, it was tough. I’m not going to lie,” Barnes said. “But, I think I’ve already gotten better with it this spring. But, obviously, I can keep improving in man. I can keep improving in my zone turns, my cuts. But, as a whole, I just have to get better as a defensive player.” Despite his struggles adjusting to safety, Barnes had an impressive season last year with four interceptions and 60 tackles. Three of his interceptions were against ACC teams, including one against Southern Methodist University in the ACC Championship, while his other came against South Carolina in the regular season finale. His four picks made him the first Clemson Tiger since Tanner Muse in 2019 to record four interceptions in a season.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!