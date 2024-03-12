Clemson defender puts on pounds, looks to strengthen Lawson legacy at Clemson

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Being a defensive end at this level requires being big, which is something redshirt sophomore defensive end Jahiem Lawson lacked when he first came to Clemson. His stature could be described as similar to that of a high school basketball player, at only 210 pounds when he first arrived on campus. Lawson put the work in to change his body. “I’m 247, almost 250 now. I’m very excited,” Lawson said. “I feel better out there; I don’t feel too light. I feel amazing out there when I’m playing … By the season, I want to play like 250, 255 (pounds), something like that.” Adding almost 40 pounds in such a short amount of time takes a lot of dedication and work, although he credits this in good part to the nutrition staff the Tigers have. All student-athletes at Clemson have access to a dietitian through Clemson’s Student-Athlete Wellness and Development department. “Just grinding everyday I come in, just putting the work in, just being relentless to be honest, just doing what I’m supposed to do really,” Lawson said. “Just listen to my nutrition staff like Meaghan (Turcotte), she’s a great, great staff member here for us and she really helped me a lot.” Now that he is approaching the weight that a normal defensive end possesses, he should start to see more playing time. Lawson did get some action last season, playing in four games and recording a tackle for loss against Charleston Southern, the first of his collegiate career. Another aspect improving Lawson’s game is defensive ends coach Chris Rumph, who was hired back in December after previously coaching in the NFL, most recently as the defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings. Rumph brings an energy to the group that motivates players like Lawson. “I love him a lot. Hard coaching, I need that. He’s a great dude. Everything he does is with passion, so I love that, and he brings a lot of energy to this group, and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this group,” Lawson said. “He’s always on your bottom, and that’s good. We need that, and I think that’s good for us to have as a group because hard coaching is always a good thing, never a bad thing, and I feel like when a coach is coaching you hard, that means he really cares about you.” If the name Lawson sounds familiar, it should. He is the brother of former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who has been in the NFL since 2016 playing for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. Shaq serves as a role model for him and someone he can always go to for advice. “We talk a lot. He gives me a lot of advice, and I think he’s a good role model for me,” Lawson said. “(Shaq) was always there for me, showing me all my techniques, showing me a lot of things that come with football, which helped me a lot.” Peter Woods is making the switch from defensive tackle to the defensive end group this season. Despite only being a sophomore, Woods was listed as 315 pounds, and he said he’s slimmed down to 285-290 with the move. Woods was named a Freshman All-American by various outlets, including 247Sports and College Football Network; thus, he is another presence who can enhance the play of players around him, such as Lawson. “Peter, he brings a lot to the table, great leader. He does a lot for us,” Lawson said. “He’s the most energetic guy probably around. He just comes around, being positive. Always a good teammate to us.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now