Clemson Day 1 camp notes and observations

TigerNet Staff by

Dabo Swinney's annual football camp got underway Wednesday with the balmy 90-degree temperatures that always accompany the competition.

Swinney likes to remind all the campers "This is not a combine -- this is a football camp," which brought prospects from 30 states, Canada and Japan on campus to be coached.

5-star 2024 Providence Day (NC) QB Jadyn Davis was offered after throwing for coach Brandon Streeter this morning. He had the liveliest arm of the quarterbacks throwing.

2024 pro-style QB and 4-star Adrian Posse also worked out this morning. Posse has a strong arm and showed good accuracy.

2024 4-star QB Jake Merklinger also threw this morning. Merklinger was very accurate. He visited Clemson last fall for a game and he's definitely a name to know.

2024 Niceville (FL) QB Harrison Orr also worked out for the staff this morning, along with teammate 2023 TE Jaden Mikhael.

Four-star 2024 St Edward (OH) OL Ben Roebuck worked out this morning. Roebuck is 6-7 and looks the part of a franchise offensive tackle.

There were a number of more offers handed out over the course of the day.

Four-star 2024 Troup County (GA) safety Noah Dixon was offered an hour before camp. 4-star 2024 Carrollwood Day (FL) CB Tavoy Feagin picked up an offer this morning. He will camp at Clemson tomorrow.

Four-star 2024 Buford (GA) edge rusher Eddrick Houston also received up an offer today. Houston was on campus with 5-star 2024 safety teammate KJ Bolden, who was also offered.

Four-star Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) LB Aaron Chiles also picked up an offer from Clemson. Chiles has offers from all the big boy LB schools, such as UGA, Auburn, TAMU, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame, and 26 total.

2023 3-star Powell (TN) WR Ayden Greene camped this morning. He worked out with Coach Grisham and showed reliable hands.

Former Clemson CB AJ Terrell's brother Avieon Terrell, the Tigers' first offer for the 2023 class, was on campus today but did not workout.

On Thursday, 2025 WR Winston Watkins will be at camp. Yes, a relative of Sammy Watkins and a current Texas A&M commitment. You'd have to think a Clemson offer could change things.

2023 4-star Rockwall (TX) WR Noble Johnson will camp at Clemson as well. He is definitely a name to know. It will be interesting to see how this progresses after he works out tomorrow.

2024 4-star St Joseph's Prep School (PA) CB Omillio Agard will camp Thursday. Clemson has recruited him for a couple of years. Will the Tigers offer? Teammate 2024 WR David Washington will also be at camp.

Had a great day at Clemson today! Thanks to @Coach__TA for the invite! pic.twitter.com/6FK3cPtsGK — Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) June 1, 2022