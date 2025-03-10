Clemson commit's sales pitch following successful weekend: "What are you waiting on?"

One Clemson commit has been working on his sales pitch for other prospects for quite some time. For Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park, his work is beginning to see very positive returns. The Tigers secured five pledges over the weekend, all coming on the offensive side of the ball. When it comes to those commitments, Bradley has been working the phones to do his part for the program's future. “I've been working on many of these guys for a while,” Bradley said. "I know I’m the kind of one OG (original) commits, and I have been working on these guys. So we kind of expected that maybe we could get a few, but we weren't expecting to get all the guys that we did get to lock it down. But it just speaks volumes to Coach (Dabo) Swinney and Coach (Jordan) Sorrells and how good of a job they do. And I really think the whole day they just made those recruits feel comfortable, and obviously it ended in us getting some big time commits. So just a successful day overall.” Clemson’s recruiting class skyrocketed from 25th in the country to a top five class in a matter of days, according to 247Sports, showcasing the momentum the Tigers have built in such a short time. One of the highlights of the Elite Retreat was Dabo Swinney’s two-hour speech, which he gave to everyone in attendance. Bradley has been committed to Clemson for quite some time, but moments like those reminded him that he made the right choice. “I mean, his speech went for over two and a half hours, and what he was able to convey to those guys was unbelievable,” Bradley said. “And he's got such a -- he's just so gifted in the way that he can speak for that long and really touched people, and I mean, he was touching me as well, and he reassured me that this was the spot for me. So just crazy that he was able to do that, but just speaks volumes to how good of a coach he is and all that. So it was pretty crazy night.” The Alabama signal caller told TigerNet it is the people that make Clemson home for him, and the staff play such a pivotal role in making you feel comfortable. Bradley has spent months recruiting other top prospects to join him, and after a weekend filled with plenty of momentum, his question to anyone wondering if Clemson is right for them was simple: “What are you waiting on?” “Man, I would say, what are you waiting on?” Bradley said. “Those kids that were there yesterday, I mean, you see that some of the top guys in the country see how special this place is, and I just think there's one Clemson. That's my pitch. And there's not a school in the country that does things the way Clemson does. So I just think there's one Clemson, and the people in the building is what really matters.”

