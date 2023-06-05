Clemson commit says big news is on the way with the 2024 class

While some decisions may not be known for days or weeks, Clemson Football's 2024 recruiting class got better after the official visits that took place over the weekend. The Tigers hosted 28 prospects, including 20 who are uncommitted, and Drew Woodaz said the Tigers got better over the weekend. Woodaz – the three-star linebacker out of Tampa (FL) Jesuit – committed to Clemson in April and told TigerNet that big news is on the horizon. "No doubt (the class got better)," Woodaz told TigerNet Sunday evening. "I think we made some serious improvements this weekend. Over the next couple of weeks, you'll see some big names that will be very interested if not committed. I would just be on the lookout." The weekend was filled with activities from the time prospects arrived Friday afternoon until they left on Sunday, but the camaraderie and bonding stood out for Woodaz. "This one was great. Usually, on some of the other visits, it's been some of the kid's first time visiting, and there's not a lot of camaraderie, and this visit was very different," Woodaz said. "Everything was different about the whole trip. It was like we're already brothers, and we've known each other for years. We got even closer, and it was just a really good time for every single person, I believe." Friday night was a chance for everyone to get to know each other. "Friday we got there, and we went out to the lake. It was right on Lake Hartwell," Woodaz said. "We hung out there from 5:30 until 10:00 or 10:30. We went out on the lake and played volleyball. We just talked to each other, hung out, walked around. Coach Swinney gave a little talk. It was just a good time. We all got close and just bonded." Saturday was spent getting to know the program and what Clemson Football is all about, but the campuswide scavenger hunt was a chance for the players to get their competitive juices flowing. "Saturday, we got up in the morning and had breakfast. It was mostly informational stuff, and we had some activities here and there," he said. "We did a PAW Journey talk Saturday afternoon. In the morning, we did the academic meeting. After that, we had a scavenger hunt, which was a little competition between the position groups. We had a scavenger hunt around the whole entire campus on golf carts. The people on campus were probably confused as to why there were a whole bunch of golf carts with kids on them. The offensive linemen won, and we came in second. We lost by one point, and the o-linemen cheated, supposedly." One of the biggest draws of the weekend was time at head coach Dabo Swinney's house Saturday night when the prospects spent time just playing games - including a slam dunk contest won by Phenix City (AL) Central wideout Cam Coleman – and being kids in what is a hectic world of recruiting. "Cam Coleman, that dude can jump out of the world," Woodaz said. "You feel like a little kid again. You're with a whole bunch of teenagers playing 'Knockout,' and you're seeing the competitive side of everybody and showing how you all want to compete. Some people were downstairs playing pool or 'Pop-a-shot.' I actually set the high score on 'Pop-a-shot' at his house."

