Clemson commit ready to lead Tigers to another National Championship

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s recent run of cornerback commitments in the 2022 class kicked off in June when the Tigers picked up four-star Toriano Pride, who was back on campus for Dabo Swinney’s All In Cookout.

Pride, the No. 68 player overall and the No. 10 cornerback in the 247Sports ’22 class, made the trip from St. Louis, Missouri back to Clemson for the annual recruiting event. Pride was joined by fellow corner commit Jeadyn Lukus and safety commit Sherrod Covil as the representatives from Clemson’s incoming secondary, and Pride is working to lock up more defensive stars for Clemson’s ’22 class.

“My thoughts on teaming up with them is that we’re going to have a fun time flying around making plays and helping the team out,” Pride told TigerNet of his future teammates at Clemson. “Our class will shape up perfectly fine, and we’re still waiting on (Travis) Shaw.”

Pride attended Clemson’s spring game, Elite Retreat and The All In Cookout, and Pride’s feeling of a family atmosphere has remained the same on every trip.

“They’re family-oriented and they show me love when I’m down there,” Pride said. “And I get a good vibe every time I’m down there. The Cookout was great. Me and my family got to meet other families. And the highlight of it was us all going to Coach Swinney’s house.”

At 5-11, 175-pounds, Pride will bring another corner to the ’22 class that the Clemson defensive staff believes can lock down receivers on the boundary. Pride shows tremendous hips and athleticism in coverage, which will also give Brent Venables and Co. the ability to use Pride in a variety of ways.

“They really want me to play on the outside. And they feel they can move me around everywhere,” Pride said of the message from the Clemson coaching staff. “My goal when I get there is to learn the playbook as fast as possible and I’d like to accomplish starting a game my freshman year.”

Pride has enjoyed a successful and prestigious high school career, winning multiple state championships at Lutheran North and being selected as a participant in the 2022 All-American Bowl. Pride is focused on going out with another state championship and then coming to Clemson to win on the biggest stage.

“I’m going to work to help my team win a state championship and continue to work on my craft at DB,” he said of his upcoming senior season. “Clemson fans can expect me to always give 1000-percent and to help them win another national championship.”