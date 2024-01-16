Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver

The Clemson coaching staff is looking to add depth to the wide receiver room and rolled out the red carpet to two class of 2024 prospects last weekend. The offensive coaches hosted Parker Fulghum of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy and Clark Sanderson of Mountain Brook (AL). Fulghum and Sanderson attended the Clemson gymnastics event Friday and spent the rest of the weekend touring the campus. Fulghum (6-1 190), the son of former LSU quarterback Josh Booty, broke down the trip for TigerNet. “We went to the gymnastics meet Friday night, and it was great,” Fulghum said. “That was the first one ever, and we had a great time. Saturday was all about campus and touring the football facilities and seeing where football tutoring takes place. We saw the freshman dorms – those are huge - and then we went over to Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s house for supper.” It was there that Fulghum learned a few things about Swinney – how he earned his black eye being one of them. “He was late to supper, but he’s really funny,” Fulghum said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever spent any time around him, but he’s funny. He came in and said he was sorry he was late, but he was telling Alabama 'No.' And we played basketball. I played basketball at the football facility and then over at Coach Swinney’s house.” Fulghum had his mother, brother Peyton and grandparents in tow, and he said everyone had a good time. “They really rolled out the red carpet,” he said. “They gave me a preferred walk-on offer, but they treat their walk-ons differently than they do other places like Alabama and LSU. They care about all of their players there, and it’s a place I could see myself playing. Coach Swinney also hooked up my brother Peyton with Coach (Erik) Bakich, the baseball coach.” Although receiving FCS offers to play quarterback, Peyton’s calling is on the diamond. The first baseman is picking up steam with Baylor, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma, as well as junior college programs. Fulghum, who also has a preferred walk-on offer from LSU (where both parents attended), said he hopes to have a decision by the end of the week. Great time in Clemson this weekend! Grateful for the Coaches and staff for making it an unforgettable experience. 🐅@ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham @CoachGRiley @KramerHagan @Pmfulghum1 pic.twitter.com/pFJFLpmPTG — Parker Fulghum (@FulghumParker) January 15, 2024

