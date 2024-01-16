CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
Fulghum (center) should have a decision later this week.

2024 Jan 16

The Clemson coaching staff is looking to add depth to the wide receiver room and rolled out the red carpet to two class of 2024 prospects last weekend.

The offensive coaches hosted Parker Fulghum of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy and Clark Sanderson of Mountain Brook (AL). Fulghum and Sanderson attended the Clemson gymnastics event Friday and spent the rest of the weekend touring the campus.

Fulghum (6-1 190), the son of former LSU quarterback Josh Booty, broke down the trip for TigerNet.

“We went to the gymnastics meet Friday night, and it was great,” Fulghum said. “That was the first one ever, and we had a great time. Saturday was all about campus and touring the football facilities and seeing where football tutoring takes place. We saw the freshman dorms – those are huge - and then we went over to Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s house for supper.”

It was there that Fulghum learned a few things about Swinney – how he earned his black eye being one of them.

“He was late to supper, but he’s really funny,” Fulghum said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever spent any time around him, but he’s funny. He came in and said he was sorry he was late, but he was telling Alabama 'No.' And we played basketball. I played basketball at the football facility and then over at Coach Swinney’s house.”

Fulghum had his mother, brother Peyton and grandparents in tow, and he said everyone had a good time.

“They really rolled out the red carpet,” he said. “They gave me a preferred walk-on offer, but they treat their walk-ons differently than they do other places like Alabama and LSU. They care about all of their players there, and it’s a place I could see myself playing. Coach Swinney also hooked up my brother Peyton with Coach (Erik) Bakich, the baseball coach.”

Although receiving FCS offers to play quarterback, Peyton’s calling is on the diamond. The first baseman is picking up steam with Baylor, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma, as well as junior college programs.

Fulghum, who also has a preferred walk-on offer from LSU (where both parents attended), said he hopes to have a decision by the end of the week.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 43) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer I was gonna post the same thing.
 bretfsu®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 tigerpathmd®
spacer Josh Booty Is The Equal Opposite of Tom Brady
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 BigPurdy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 clemson man7®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 milesge
spacer In a good judge of talent
 sgatiger
spacer Re: In a good judge of talent
 TigerCC®
spacer Covid inhibited our coaching staff's ability to do what they do best -
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer I didn't know that Covid was 4 years long
 TigerCC®
spacer You cherry pick
 sgatiger
spacer Re: shouldnt we use an orange carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 GSCtiger®
spacer Too bad your coots have no depth at WR
 captaindavidcollins
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 CornerStrong
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 kaiser®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 Bravesfan102925
spacer wow...
 NIKE®
spacer Re: wow...
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: wow...
 kctigs81®
spacer This board is full of Renfrow types, if the
 Obed®
spacer Re: This board is full of Renfrow types, if the
 HWKoq4
spacer Northwestern State ain't getting our guy!***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Pretty gutty kid to pick out #13 at CLEMSON!
 76er®
spacer Re: Pretty gutty kid to pick out #13 at CLEMSON!
 smillsap1
spacer Thank goodness they didn't roll out the orange carpet for him
 Tickle_It
spacer The article isn't complete....
 Obed®
spacer Re: The article isn't complete....
 JD404®
spacer Re: The article isn't complete....
 Tickle_It
spacer 6'1' 190 with 4.4 speed and loves Clemson as a PWO.
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer gracias***
 Obed®
spacer Friends and Family continued***
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Wait, is he the guy that gave Dabo the black eye?***
 Tickle_It
spacer Highlight video shows he has excellent speed. He may not have Renfrow's feet
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 7Tiger7®
spacer Oh brother.
 Clemson81to85
spacer Hunter Renfrow 2.0
 captaindavidcollins
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
 QBVII
spacer Cue a bunch of posts about how he is the next Hunter Renfrow.
 Ralph_Sharpton
spacer I hope to have decision next week
 TigerInAtown
Read all 43 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
