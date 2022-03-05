Clemson coaches hosting top talent for Junior Day

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

As spring practice ramps up for the Tigers, the Clemson coaching staff will host its second junior day of the spring, with several of the top targets for the 2023 recruiting cycle expected to be on hand.

One of the top offensive line targets for new coach Thomas Austin is Monroe Freeling, who will be back on campus Saturday. The Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout and No. 9 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite has set aside several weekends in March and April for visits, and Clemson gets the first.

Austin has made Freeling a top priority, and he's doing all he can to keep the Tigers in a strong position.

"They let me know when they offered me that I'm their No. 1 guy, and I feel like it's been kept the same way the past couple of months," Freeling said. "I've been talking to Coach Austin a couple of times a week, just texting back and forth and doing some phone calls, just catching up on basketball and maintaining a good relationship."

One of Clemson's other top offensive line targets, Sullivan Absher, will also be on hand. Austin extended an offer to the 4-star offensive tackle in early February. Absher is the top offensive line prospect from the Tar Heel state.

Out of Belmont (NC) South Point, Absher is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound junior whose family is good friends with former Clemson safety Tanner Muse. South Point is also the alma mater of Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, who extended that February offer, along with Austin.

Five-star cornerback AJ Harris of Phoenix (AL) Central is one of the top cornerback prospects in the country and he will be there. Harris transferred to Central – the high school home of Clemson's Justyn Ross and EJ Williams - after spending time at The Glenwood School.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior is ranked as the No. 3 corner and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Harris this past June when he was on campus for a visit. Harris then returned for a visit in July and was a guest of the Tigers for the season-opener against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. He then was back in Clemson for the Tigers' 30-20 win over Florida State in Death Valley in late October.

Trussville (AL) Hewitt-Trussville Top247 2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne boasts close to 50 offers and is using the spring to visit some of his top schools. Clemson is getting a visit despite not yet extending an offer. That could change on the visit.

Four-star linebacker Dee Crayton of Alpharetta (GA) Denmark High School was new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's second linebacker offer, and that happened late last month and he will be on hand. An interesting note on Crayton is that Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri was Trenton Simpson's head coach at Mallard Creek in the Charlotte area.

Four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe is set to make his first visit to Clemson, where he hopes to receive a Clemson offer.

"I hear a lot from them every week," Ojiegbe told TigerNet recently. "Coach Lemanski came to my school during the live recruiting period. Coach Lemanski is recruiting me the most. I'm excited to go down there and see the coaches and everything."

While Ojiegbe doesn't have an offer from Clemson yet, he hopes that will change during his visit on March 5.

"Hopefully, when I get down there," Ojiegbe said. "They want me to come down to the school. Coach Lemanski likes my film and how I play. He thinks I fit into his game pretty good. I run a 4.3 and can be an every-down strongside defensive end. I also play weakside on run downs, so it definitely fits my playing style. I hope I get an offer when I go down there."

Prospects Expected to Attend

Sullivan Absher, 4-star OT, Belmont (NC) South Point

Jordan Bass, 3-star S, Hampton (VA) Phoebus

Robert Billings, 3-star S, Alpharetta (GA) Milton

Dee Crayton 4-star LB, Alpharetta (GA) Denmark

Chris Culliver, 3-star WR, Maiden NC

Monroe Freeling, 4-star OT, Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate

Jarvis Green, RB, Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork

Stephiylan Green, 4-star DT, Rome (GA)

Christian Hamilton, 4-star WR, Harrisburg (NC) Hickory Ridge

AJ Harris, 4-star CB, Phenix City (AL) Central

AJ Hoffler, 4-star DE, College Park (GA) Woodward Academy

Colton Hood, 3-star CB, McDonough (GA) Eagle's Landing

Misun Kelley, CB, Central (SC) Daniel

Braeden Marshall, 4-star CB, Lake Mary (FL)

Reid Mikeska, 4-star TE, Bridgeland (TX)

David Ojiegbe, 4-star DE, Washington (DC) St. John College

Hunter Osborne, 4-star DE, Trussville (AL) Hewitt-Trussville

Zechariah Owens, 4-star OT, McDonough (GA) Eagle's Landing

Tony Rojas, 4-star LB, Fairfax (VA)

TJ Searcy, 4-star DE, Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee

DaShawn Stone, S, Asheville (NC) AC Reynolds

Creed Whittemore, 3-star ATH, Gainesville (FL) Buchholz