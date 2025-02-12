Clemson chasing Alabama edge rusher Jamarion Matthews

Could the Tigers take another prime defensive lineman out of the state of Alabama? Clemson will likely lose several key pieces along the defensive line after this season, and defensive ends coach Chris Rumph is always on the prowl for quarterback rushers. With that in mind, Rumph and defensive recruiting assistant James Haynes identified Class of 2026 DE Jamarion Matthews (6-3 240) of Harvest (Alabama) Sparkman as someone they think can do the job. Matthews tallied around 20 sacks last season, earned all-conference honors, and was in for a game at Death Valley in September. In November, he picked up an offer from Rumph. “I was really waiting on the offer for a while, ever since I been down there,” Matthews said. “My first time visiting Clemson, I loved everything about it. I loved how much the staff cared for the players, the atmosphere and the coach communication. It felt good being at Clemson and I’ve just loved it ever since.” Matthews added that a few things he saw on his game visit really stood out to him. “Player communication,” he said. “I was watching them, players communicating, cheering on others, once they are down, the players pick them back up. I like how the D-line rotates. That’s really what I’ve seen and what I like about Clemson.” Matthews said that since being offered by Clemson, the coaches have kept in contact with him. “Coach Haynes and Coach Rumph, they call me every single week, probably like one time a week, check in on me and see how I’m doing,” Matthews said. “Coach Rumph thinks I’m a great fit for the team. He likes my speed and my agility and the way I use my size and my aggressiveness.” Rumph and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a school visit with Matthews on January 16th. Coaches from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Vanderbilt, Florida and Arkansas were also in for school visits in January. Matthews has seen his recruiting take off with January offers from Nebraska, Florida State, LSU, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt. He also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Penn State and Louisville. The Clemson offer, however, carried some extra punch. “It puts Clemson towards the top,” Matthews said. “I really don’t have a list in order of colleges that I’ll probably commit to. I have a top five or top four, so they really are at the top, though. Up there with them is Ole Miss, ‘Bama, Florida, and Penn State.” Matthews visited Alabama, Vanderbilt and Florida State in January for junior days. He plans to make his commitment decision before his senior season.

