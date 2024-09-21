Clemson center Ryan Linthicum thriving as early-season MVP after time in 'crockpot'

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Ryan Linthicum has stayed in the Clemson crockpot, waiting for his number to be called. Committing to Clemson in 2019 as a junior, he was ready to show Clemson what he could do after his senior year of high school. Unfortunately, he couldn’t put the pads on in 2020 because of a global pandemic. When Linthicum arrived at Clemson, Will Putnam was leading the Clemson line, and he did so until last season. Linthicum’s tenure has been filled with waiting and patience. However, Linthicum’s maturity took every moment he could to learn, and he was thankful for Putnam’s extended stay and Dabo Swnney installing his faith in him for the future, “Yeah, it was a blessing with Will Putnam there. I knew the wait in those three years it was good to get under him because I wasn't ready my freshman year mentally with COVID. I don't have a senior year (in high school), so to learn from him and get in that crockpot. (Clemson head coach Dabo) Swinney kept pushing me and kept believing in me,” Linthicum said. Clemson’s family bond runs deep. Although Putnam may no longer be with the Tigers on the field, he still supports all his friends and former teammates off the field. “Putnam was a great leader, and I'm for everything for him, too. He texted me after the game," Linthicum said. "He was congratulating me. We have a great relationship." Many players in today’s game believe in the transfer portal to get their moment to shine. Now a redshirt junior, Linthicum’s mentality follows the mentality of the coach. The bond between his teammates and coaches became strong. “It's just awesome to see the guys, it’s been a great process to stay here,” he said, “and a lot of people like to leave, but you know, I knew here was the place…Coming here every day working, if you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel, and like three years, it was tough, but it made me a better man. “I thank Swinney for that, just kept pushing me and believing in me. So, just simply like transfer-wise, something you never considered a lot of people…(Transferring) never crossed my mind. I'm loyal, loyal to Clemson. They're loyal to me. So that never crossed my mind.” Swinney’s praise for the 22-year-old is high. After two games, he called Linthicum an early MVP for the offense. Linthicum has allowed zero sacks, and the offense put up a school-record 525 yards in the first half and 712 total yards of offense versus App State. For Linthicum, the acknowledgment from his head coach stands out, but the season is just getting started. “I just play my role, and the main thing goes to Cade (Klubnik) and all the other linemen believing in me. Just stepping up and being the center this year. I mean, it's a big role, and the guys believed in me, coaches believed in me, and I have to continue to do that every day, show up, practice, do game reps, and, just play every play like it's my last,” said Linthicum. Linthicum sees the offensive success as a product of each player doing his individual job. “That just shows us when we put it together what we can really do," Linthicum said. "And if everybody does their one of 11 and just doesn't worry about other things, just do their job, you can really see how much potential this offense really has. I think if we just keep practicing every day, just go one day at a time you will continue to have that success.” Linthicum sees new O-line leader Matt Luke and his coaching style blossoming on the field. “Coach Luke is the best coach I've ever had as a man (and) as a coach. He expects greatness from us, and that's what I think we really like. I just think that he's taught me how to be a center mentally, like I was saying, going up to the line, demanding confidence," Linthicum said. “When you bring confidence in the old lineman and everybody else, you're gonna play fast. You're gonna play together. So. I'm so thankful for Coach Luke. He's made me a better player, a better man.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now