Clemson announces hires of Matt Luke, Chris Rumph, who will be among highest-paid coaches

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t waste time hiring new coaches, adding former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke and former Clemson coach Chris Rumph to his coaching staff in a move announced Monday. The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met Monday morning to approve the hiring of Luke, who will coach Clemson’s offensive line, and Rumph, who will coach the defensive ends. Luke and Rumph will be among the highest-paid position coaches in the country. Luke will make $975,000 in 2024, $1.1 million in 2025 and $1.2 million in 2026. That $975,000 figure ranks him as the seventh-highest-paid offensive line coach, just ahead of Alabama's Eric Wolford ($925,000). Further details and bonuses are listed in the PDF attached to this story. Rumph will make $950,000 in 2024, $1 million in 2025, and $1.1 million in 2026. That figure puts him sixth among defensive line coaches, ahead of Maryland's Brian Williams ($850,000) and Clemson's Nick Eason ($800,000). Luke last coached at Georgia in 2021, stepping away as the Bulldogs' offensive line coach after the National Championship. Rumph has been the defensive line coach for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings the last two seasons but stepped away from the team in late October for what was termed as personal reasons. “My family and I are incredibly excited about this opportunity,” Luke said in a Clemson news release. “I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson.” “Matt is exactly what we needed with his hire,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He brings an incredible résumé and a wealth of experience and has worked with a bunch of great coaches and players over his career. He is very familiar with our footprint in recruiting. I have no doubt he will be a great addition.” Rumph coached at Clemson from 2006-10, including the first two years of Swinney’s tenure as the Tigers’ head coach. During his time at Clemson, Rumph coached All-American defensive ends Gaines Adams (2006) and Da’Quan Bowers (2010). Both Adams (2006) and Bowers (2010) earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bowers had a monster season in 2010, winning the Bronko Nagurski Award in 2010 as the nation’s top defensive player. He also won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s best defensive end. “For me, this is coming home,” Rumph said in the Clemson news release. “Clemson is a great fit for me and my family in terms of the town and the quality of the people. The passion of the fan base is second-to-none… Clemson is a program that has won consistently and won at the highest levels under Coach Swinney. I am excited to do my part to return the program where it aspires to be and once again have Clemson in the College Football Playoff and competing for national championships year in and year out.“ “Chris really fits what I was looking for in this hire,” Swinney said. “I wanted someone with NFL experience — and he certainly brings that — and I was looking for the right recruiting fit as someone who grew up in this state and played in this state. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time now and, honestly, he was a guy that almost came back a couple of other times over the years, but this is the right time and I’m excited to welcome him and Kila back and him continuing the great tradition we’ve had with our defensive ends.” Luke bio Matt Luke joined the Georgia staff in December 2019 after serving as head coach at Ole Miss the previous two years. He was a part of that Georgia staff as the offensive line coach and associate head coach until February 2022, when he decided to step away from to “shift my focus to spending more time with my family.” In 2020, Luke was part of a staff that led Georgia to its fourth consecutive top 10 finish in the final CFP rankings and fourth straight New Year’s Six Bowl game (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory). The 2020 senior class won 44 games—tied for most in school history. In 2020, he coached first-team All-SEC OT Ben Cleveland and All-SEC freshman team OT Warren McClendon. On the field as an assistant coach, coordinator, and head coach prior to coming to UGA, Luke mentored 42 All-League selections as well as 27 NFL draft picks, including first-round selections Laremy Tunsil of Ole Miss and Laken Tomlinson of Duke. Before coming to Georgia, Luke had built a long history of coaching the offensive line at Ole Miss, Duke, Tennessee, and Murray State, in addition to serving as co-offensive coordinator at both Duke and Ole Miss. In his first year as head coach at Ole Miss, Luke faced the daunting challenge of taking over the team just a week before the 2017 fall camp. The Rebels responded by posting a 6-6 record, winning three of their final four games. After the regular season, capped by a road victory over Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl game, the “interim” tag was removed from his title. Luke also made waves in the world of recruiting while in Oxford. His first two recruiting classes as a head coach ranked in the top 25 nationally. As the offensive line coach with the Rebels, Luke was ranked eighth amongst recruiters in 2016 by 247Sports. The head coaching post was the fourth separate stint at his alma mater, including his four-year career as a player. Prior to taking over as interim head coach, Luke spent five seasons as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. During his first stop in Oxford (2002-05), Luke coached the Ole Miss tight ends and offensive line under head coach David Cutcliffe for four seasons. Luke’s association with Cutcliffe continued at his next two stops: at Tennessee (2006-07) and Duke (2008-11). During Luke’s two years in Knoxville, the Vols went 19-8 with one SEC East title and two appearances in the Outback Bowl. In 2007, Tennessee tight end Chris Brown caught 41 passes for 282 yards and six touchdowns, while fellow end Brad Cottam’s 31-yard touchdown reception proved to be the difference in the UT’s win over Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl. On the recruiting front, Tennessee’s 2007 class was rated third-best nationally by Rivals.com and fourth-best in the country by Scout.com. Luke then spent four seasons in Durham, where his offensive line ranked among the ACC’s top five in fewest sacks allowed throughout his tenure, including finishing third in 2009 and 2010. Luke returned to Oxford in time for the 2012 season as Co-Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line coach. In 2013, Luke helped oversee a Rebel offense that broke the then-school record for total offense (473.3 ypg). The Rebels ranked third in the SEC in passing offense (283.3 ypg) and fifth in total offense, finishing top 25 in the NCAA in both categories. Having to replace three starters due to graduation, Luke helped the 2014 Rebel squad rank seventh in the SEC in total offense (419.1 ypg) and yards per play (6.0). The offensive line also helped the Rebels rank fifth in the SEC and 37th nationally in passing offense (263.6 ypg). In 2015, Ole Miss set program records for scoring (531), touchdowns (68), total offense (6,731), passing yards (4,351) and passing touchdowns (35), among others. The Rebels led the SEC and were top 10 nationally in scoring (40.8), total offense (517.8 ypg) and passing (334.7 ypg). Luke’s prized pupils during this time were Tunsil, who earned All-SEC honors twice and was taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and Fahn Cooper, who was drafted by San Francisco the following year. Tunsil was one of just two true freshmen in the country to earn full-time starting status. Both linemen collected the Kent Hull Trophy, sponsored by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, which goes annually to the state’s outstanding offensive lineman. Luke lettered four seasons (1995-98) as a center at Ole Miss. A starter in 33 career games for the Rebels, he served as team captain in 1998 as the Rebels posted a 7-5 ledger and defeated Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl. After his playing career, Luke was a student assistant coach at Ole Miss in 1999, and he graduated in May 2000 with a degree in business administration. His coaching career began full-time, leading the offensive line corps at Murray State in 2000-01. Luke is married to the former Ashley Grantham of Oxford, Miss., and the couple has two sons, Harrison (born Feb. 18, 2008) and Cooper (born July 20, 2011). Luke’s brother Tom played quarterback at Ole Miss from 1989-91, while their father, Tommy, was a defensive back for the Rebels from 1964-66. Rumph bio In addition to Minnesota, Rumph also served as Houston Texans outside linebackers coach in 2020 and also the Chicago Bears defensive line coach in 2021 after spending the previous 18 seasons at major collegiate programs. Rumph has worked at some of the top FBS schools in the country, serving as co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Tennessee (2018-19), defensive line coach and later co-defensive coordinator at Florida (2015-17), defensive line coach at Texas (2014), defensive line coach at Alabama (2011-13), defensive line coach and later defensive ends coach at Clemson (2006-10), outside linebackers coach at Memphis (2003-05) and defensive backs coach at South Carolina State (2002). Rumph served as the co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach in his first season at Tennessee. The Vol defense was one of the most improved in the FBS in 2018, improving 74 spots in run defense, with opponents rushing for nearly 100 yards less than in 2017 (251 yards in 2017 to 154 yards in 2018). The Vol defense also jumped up 45 spots nationally in third-down defense, with opponents converting just 39 percent of their third downs in 2018 compared to 45 percent in 2017. Florida (2015-17) Rumph joined the Gators’ staff as a defensive line coach in 2015 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator before the 2017 season. He served as the Gators' full-time defensive coordinator for the season's final four games after Randy Shannon was promoted to interim head coach. During his tenure in Gainesville, UF produced a bevy of talent along the defensive line, including five NFL Draft picks in Taven Bryan (2018). Caleb Brantley (2017), Joey Ivie (2017), Alex McCalister (2016) and Jonathan Bullard (2016). Bryan became the third Rumph defensive line product to be drafted in the first round in 2018 after a season where he captured All-SEC Second Team honors and totaled 40 tackles, six TFLs and four sacks for the Gators. Under Rumph’s direction in 2016, Florida ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing defense (144.5 ypg) and finished fourth in the conference with 31 sacks. The Gators owned four of the 20 lowest-allowed rushing totals by SEC teams throughout the 2016 season (North Texas, -13 net rushing yards; Georgia, 21; South Carolina, 43; and UMass, 46). In 2015, the Gators were one of the nation’s best at getting to the quarterback, registering 40 sacks, which ranked fifth nationally and tied for the sixth-highest total in program history. Florida also featured a stout rush defense that ranked 25th in the country, giving up just 128.1 yards per game on the ground. The Gators held their opponents to only 3.53 yards per carry, which ranked tied for 17th among FBS programs. Texas (2014) Before heading to Florida, Rumph spent one season at Texas as the program’s assistant head coach for defense/defensive line. Under Rumph’s mentorship, the Longhorns had one of the nation’s top defensive lines and ranked 12th in the country with 40 sacks. Texas finished the season ranked 26th in the FBS in total defense (348.5 ypg). Defensive tackle Malcom Brown led the Longhorn’s 2014 defense, a consensus All-American and a Nagurski and Outland Trophies finalist. Brown was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Fellow defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway also had a big season for the Longhorns, ranking second on the team with six sacks – which also ranked second among defensive tackles in the Big 12 – and 11 tackles for loss. Ridgeway was a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. Alabama (2011-13) Rumph spent three seasons as defensive line coach for Nick Saban at Alabama from 2011-13 and was part of the Crimson Tide’s back-to-back BCS national championship teams in 2011 and 2012. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Rumph also coached with current Vols head man Jeremy Pruitt for two seasons (2011 and 2012). Alabama ranked fifth nationally in total defense (286.5 yards per game) in 2013 and seventh in rush defense (106.2 yards per game). Defensive end Ed Stinson earned All-SEC second-team accolades for the Tide. The Crimson Tide featured the country’s top-ranked scoring, total and rushing defense in 2012, allowing just 10.9 points per game, 250.0 yards per game and 76.4 yards rushing per game. Alabama’s stifling defense saved its best performance for last as the Tide shut out top-ranked LSU in the national title game by a score of 21-0. Bama surrendered just five first downs and allowed LSU to cross the 50-yard line just once the entire game. Alabama’s 2011 defense was one of the most dominant in the history of college football. The Crimson Tide allowed just 8.2 points per game and gave up 183.6 total yards per contest, the fewest by an FBS team in records dating to 1996. UA also led the country in passing defense (111.5 ypg) and rushing defense (72.2 ypg). The 2011 team featured five players along the defensive line that would end up being drafted by NFL teams: NT Josh Chapman, DE Quinton Dial, DT Jesse Williams, DE Jeoffrey Pagan and DE Ed Stinson. Chapman earned All-SEC second-team honors that season. In total, Rumph coached five NFL Draft picks on the defensive line during his three-year stint with the Crimson Tide. Background Rumph was a four-year letterwinner at the University of South Carolina, where he starred as a linebacker for the Gamecocks under head coaches Sparky Woods and Brad Scott, totaling 141 career tackles. Rumph helped lead USC to its first bowl victory in the 1995 Carquest Bowl. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from South Carolina in 1994. He and his wife, Kila, are the proud parents of two sons, Christopher and Elijah. Coach comments Head Coach Dabo Swinney: “I’m super excited to welcome Matt and Ashley Luke and Chris and Kila Rumph. “Though I’ve never worked with Matt, I’ve known him for a good while and have a lot of mutual friends. He is exactly what we needed with his hire. He brings an incredible résumé and a wealth of experience and has worked with a bunch of great coaches and players over his career. He is very familiar with our footprint in recruiting. I have no doubt he will be a great addition. “Chris and I were assistants together previously and he was on my very first staff when I got the head coaching job. He left here before the 2011 season to go work for Coach [Nick] Saban at Alabama, and since then, he has really gained a ton of experience and expertise. He has worked at some of the best programs in the country and the last several years has coached in the NFL. He really fits what I was looking for in this hire. I wanted someone with NFL experience — and he certainly brings that — and I was looking for the right recruiting fit as someone who grew up in this state and played in this state. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time now and, honestly, he was a guy that almost came back a couple of other times over the years, but this is the right time and I’m excited to welcome him and Kila back and him continuing the great tradition we’ve had with our defensive ends.” Offensive Line Coach Matt Luke: “My family and I are incredibly excited about this opportunity. I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson. “I want to thank Coach Swinney, Director of Athletics Graham Neff, President Jim Clements and the Clemson Board of Trustees for believing in me and welcoming me and my family to this university and this community. “This is something that my family and I have talked about extensively, and this was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up. I can’t wait to coach the young men in this program and hit the road in search of the next generation of players that will help us reach our goals at Clemson.” Defensive Ends Coach Chris Rumph: “I am excited about the opportunity to return to Clemson and work again with Coach Swinney and once again be a part of the Clemson community. For me, this is coming home. Clemson is a great fit for me and my family in terms of the town and the quality of the people. The passion of the fan base is second-to-none. “When I first spoke to Dabo, the first thing he asked was about my family – my wife and children – by name. That’s not always the case. You can’t get the authenticity and realness of Coach Swinney and Clemson anywhere else, and I am grateful to Coach Swinney and all of Clemson’s administration for welcoming me back. I have so much familiarity with the program and great people like Woody McCorvey, Jeff Davis, Wes Goodwin and Nick Eason, and being embraced by people you know and love makes this such a great opportunity at this stage of my life and career. “Clemson is a program that has won consistently and won at the highest levels under Coach Swinney. I am excited to do my part to return the program where it aspires to be and once again have Clemson in the College Football Playoff and competing for national championships year in and year out.“ .@ClemsonInsider: Chris Rumph has emerged as Dabo Swinney’s top candidate to replace Lemanski Hall as Clemson’s defensive ends coach. Swinney parted ways with Hall on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2H5Q8ahRqs — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) December 2, 2023

