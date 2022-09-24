Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45: Instant analysis

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Streaks are meant to be broken, but not today.

Clemson’s 51-45 win over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon at Truist Field continued the nation’s longest active victory run, a 14-game winning streak over Wake Forest and the Demon Deacons fell to 0-63 against top-five ranked teams.

Fifth-ranked Clemson improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. No. 21 Wake Forest fell to 3-1 and 0-1 in conference.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: DJ Uiagalelei has taken a lot of heat over the last year, but he showed up and showed out Saturday afternoon when his team needed him most. On a day when the defense couldn’t get a stop or get off the field, Uiagalelei led his team like a junior quarterback should. He completed 26-of-41 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns. He added 52 rushing yards on 14 carries.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BT Potter did his job Saturday afternoon and tied his career-long in doing so. Potter made all his extra points and three field goals, including a 52-yard field goal – tying his career-long – to tie the game at 38-38 with 4:01 to play.

STAT OF THE GAME: Clemson was called for ten penalties for 120 yards, most of which were defensive pass interference.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Clemson jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but after that every point and every moment mattered.

*Two points to tie –Clemson’s offense mixed in a few runs, including a 23-yarder by Uiagalelei, to drive deep into Wake territory. Uiagalelei capped off the drive with a beautiful five-yard pass to Davis Allen in the back of the endzone. The Tigers went for the two-point conversion, and Uiagalelei escaped pressure long enough to find Collins in the middle of the endzone for the conversion. Late in the third, it was tied at 28-28.

*Shipley fights for the endzone – Wake once again made it look easy and once again went to the air to score, with Hartman delivering a 25-yard strike to Greene in the corner of the endzone for a 35-28 Wake lead with just over a minute to play in the third quarter. Clemson’s offense once again answered, this time the drive kept alive on a big third down throw to Joseph Ngata that covered 46 yards and put the Tigers deep in Wake territory. The drive covered 10 plays, 75 yards, and took five precious minutes off the clock. Facing a third-and-goal at the Wake one, Shipley broke several tackles and stretched the ball out over the goal line for the score. With 11 minutes to play, it was 35-35.

*Potter’s career-long – Wake, again, answered quickly, but instead of a touchdown it was a field goal that have the Deacons a 38-35 lead with 8:07 to play. Clemson answered with a field goal of its own, a 52-yarder from Potter, and it was 38-38 with just under four minutes to play.

*Wiggins makes the play – On fourth-and-six in the second overtime, Nate Wiggins broke up a pass in the corner of the endzone that would’ve tied the ballgame.

UP NEXT: Clemson hosts undefeated, and 11th ranked NC State next Saturday. Kickoff time will be released Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Wake Forest travels to Florida State on Saturday. Game time for that ACC Atlantic matchup also to be determined.