Clemson 2026 Offer Outlook: Tight end and interior O-line

We move to the interior. But first, Clemson has a singular commitment at tight end that we must examine. Tight end: (1) Tayveon Wilson Huntington (WV) Status: Committed Wilson spent his junior season playing at quarterback, tailback, and wide receiver, but once the Huntington standout gets to campus, Kyle Richardson will be working with him at tight end. The West Virginia three-star has good size for the position, and a solid frame at 205 pounds helped him deliver speed and punishment in his multiple roles for his junior season. When taking a look at Wilson’s game could look like at tight end, the footwork is there, and there are seeds of a solid blocker, but it will be wait-and-see for such a position change. There is undoubtedly an effort to recruit more athletically for that position, and we will see if Wilson can continue that trend. Interior Offensive Line: (6) Darius Gray - Richmond (VA) St. Christophers Status: Undecided When Gray starts a block, he certainly finishes it. Out of all the prospects we’ve covered in this series, the Virginia five-star may be the most violent of the bunch. Excelling on both sides of the ball, Gray’s athleticism and size shine in every rep. He doesn’t waste any steps, whether he’s in pass protection or bursting off the line in the run game. The Richmond native has plenty of suitors but has narrowed down Clemson as one of his top schools, visiting campus on May 30th-June 2nd. Leo Delaney - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day Another four-star talent from Providence Day. We focused on Gordon Sellars in an earlier edition, and when it comes to this Charlotte school, the rich get richer. Delaney is excellent in space and fits the mold of the more athletic lineman that Matt Luke has continued to chase. Much like Gray, the Charlotte native excels on both sides of the ball, using his 6’6” frame and 270-pound build to leverage opposition at the line. It doesn’t hurt that he bursts off the line like a speedy receiver, showing why he’s such a coveted option for many top programs. Delaney will be on campus in the summer for the May 30 to June 1st visit window. Grant Wise - Milton (FL) Pace Status: Undecided Wise might be one of the more versatile linemen that Clemson has offered in this cycle. The rising four-star talent can play nearly every position on the line, taking reps at guard, center, and right tackle. It is easy to see why schools like Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and others are vying for his services. That type of asset to have on your roster is incredibly valuable. Wise moves incredibly well, and has a nice balance to his burst, keeping his eyes downfield as he navigates the second level for defenders. We saw Clemson require that type of versatility in 2024, and Wise could add more of that in the near future. He will be attending the Elite Retreat in March. Chancellor Barclay - Orlando (FL) First Academy Status: Undecided Barclay has been a steady riser for Clemson, recently speaking with TigerNet about how touching his conversation with Dabo Swinney was when he and Luke visited First Academy. He considers Clemson a top contender for his services, and will be on campus for the Elite Retreat in March. Like Wise, Barclay’s game is versatile, which helps him excel. The Florida four-star is an incredibly intelligent player on the field. When watching his game, he identifies coverages well and can pick up incoming blitzes that are racing toward the trenches. His footwork is notable too, keeping his eyes downfield when he’s assigned to pull from the line and navigate the second level. Desmond Green - Saint Stephen (SC) Timberland Status: Undecided Green is an unstoppable force and certainly is an immovable object. That kind of power is tough to find on the recruiting trail, and Green’s 6’4” stature and 354-pound frame make him a dominant force in the trenches. Green moves rather quickly for his size, and his mere presence is enough to completely alter a play. The in-state product quickly moved off the line to block down the field for his receiver, and as the wideout reversed field, defenders paused before giving thought to moving past Green, resulting in a massive gain. The four-star talent will be on site for Clemson’s Elite Retreat. Bear McWhorter - Cartersville (GA) Cass Status: Nearing Decision Date Our last prospect on the offensive line may be the most fluid of the bunch. McWhorter is set to commit in late February, and Clemson is one of the remaining finalists for his services. The Georgia four-star also carries the ability to play multiple positions, finding success at guard and tackle for Cass. In pass protection, he has a very active movement as he picks up blockers, and has quick recognition off the snap. There’s also that violent trait that’s always fun to observe, witnessing these prospects mercilessly dragging down opposition to the turf. Despite moving with such ferocity, he’s able to stay on his blocks well, not letting his momentum carry him off the defender, which could result in negative plays. QB and RB WR OT

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!