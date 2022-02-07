Clay Swinney plays important role in 2022 recruiting class
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Feb 7, Mon 15:00
The youngest of the Swinney brothers is ready to get to work. .
The youngest of the Swinney brothers is ready to get to work. .

A few minutes before the Daniel High School boys basketball team tipped it off in a key region matchup against rival Wren last Friday night, four Clemson football players walked through the door. It says a lot about Clay Swinney and his Daniel teammates that those four would spend their Friday night cheering on the win over Wren.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik, punter Jack Smith, wide receiver Will Taylor, and safety Andrew Mukuba sat down on the Daniel side and cheered on the Lions’ thrilling overtime win. They cheered on fellow commits Jahiem Lawson and Trent Pearman, but it’s the youngest Swinney, a 2022 Tigers walk-on, who has been a champion of the recruiting class, who has spent time texting the targets and commits, and who first made 2022 signee and wide receiver Adam Randall feel at home when both were in 8th grade.

Swinney, standing out on the fields at Jervey Meadows during June high school camp, introduced himself to Randall and the two played Swinney Ball together. They’ve been the best of friends since that day.

Swinney downplays his efforts, but there is no doubt about the role he played.

“I know I am not some 5-star recruit, but I want to win just as bad as anyone,” Swinney said Friday night. “Why would I not try to get the best team around me? I have been friends with Adam since 8th grade, and we've been texting through all of the football seasons. He was the first commit, I think. So really, me and him, whenever we would offer somebody, we would text and say hey, let's go talk to this guy. And then Cade, he committed as soon as we offered, and he reached out to me, and we’ve worked together. I really like the group of guys that are coming in. It's a good group of guys, and I just wanted to make them feel at home and be friendly with them and let them know what it's going to be like.”

Swinney said there are many things to look forward to when he arrives on campus as a student in June, but one of those is playing with older brother Drew.

“It's really special. Especially being able to play with Drew for a year, because I've never been able to play with him. He is going to be able to teach me so much,” Swinney said. “I've watched Will and Drew and how they went in and worked and earned everything they've gotten, and that's been special for me to watch and see what it looks like. I have been around the program my whole life, but this will definitely be a different perspective for me.”

If Swinney redshirts this season, the Tigers might just have a Swinney brother as a holder for 11 straight seasons.

“It's really crazy. The middle school coaches randomly put Will at holder and he was good, and then with Drew, it was like ok, let's just put him in there,” Swinney said. “And then I get there, and they were like, do you hold? And it turns out we are all pretty good at it. And that's how it's been at Daniel for the last 10 years is there has been a Swinney holder. And yes, I plan on redshirting. I need to get in the weight room, but that would be an unbelievable statistic for sure.”

He also has goals – to win championships.

“I am just ready to get there and see what it looks like from that inside perspective,” Swinney said. “I know I have always had that, but to actually be on the team and put in the work and go to the 5:30 workouts and practice and all of that will be really special. I want to win a National Championship and ACC Championships and I'll help do anything it takes to win.”

