CJ Spiller makes big impression on fast-rising Virginia running back

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the fastest-rising running backs for the 2025 recruiting cycle was on Clemson’s campus last week for a visit, and running backs coach CJ Spiller made quite an impression.

Gideon Davidson (5-11, 185) is a speedster out of Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian Academy who already boasts five offers, from Penn St., Liberty, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wake Forest. That offer list will continue to grow, and Davidson has been on a spring tour to visit schools he wants to see.

He has visited Tennessee, Florida, Liberty, and Clemson just this month, and it was last week’s visit to see the Tigers that led to deep conversations between Davidson and Spiller.

“I camped there last year and had a really good experience,” Davidson told TigerNet. “I especially benefited from Coach Spiller’s running back sessions. On this visit, the only thing I wanted to do was spend more time talking with and getting to know Coach Spiller. Plus, I wanted to meet Coach (Brandon) Streeter, the new offensive coordinator, because he knows my high school head coach. Both were accomplished. My time with Coach Spiller was a very special experience and I was grateful for all the time he gave to me. I learned a lot. Coach Streeter was nice, we had lunch together.”

Davidson didn’t want to get into the specifics of his conversations with Spiller but did say they were some of the best hours of his life.

“I will say he was very encouraging and challenged me to get great grades, stay humble and continue to get better in football,” Davidson said. “I spent three hours with coach and they were some of the best football hours of my life. I want to be like him one day and maybe even better in football if that’s even possible. It was a great day.”

Davidson then sounded mature beyond his years when he detailed other highlights of his visit.

“Lunch with several coaches was good for getting to know them and more about the football program,” he said. “The PAW Journey overview was outstanding. I liked that. For me it’s not about the photoshoots or facilities but it’s about the football people and academics plus the community I might be able to serve in. The recruiting assistant that showed us around was easy to talk with and answered all our questions. From the moment we stepped into the football facility to the time we left our time was great. This was one of my favorite visits so far. Now, I’m looking forward to attending a Clemson game, maybe October 1 if I’m invited.”

New Virginia head coach Tony Elliott made sure to extend an offer early on, and other schools will soon join the fray. Is there a chance Clemson could get him back on campus for Dabo Swinney’s high school camp in June and what other schools are standing out?

“Right now me and my dad are discussing that matter. Also, my track is kind of in the way because we have nationals on June 15th in Oregon,” Davidson said. “But it might be a possibility. I definitely want to. Virginia, especially now with Coach Elliott there, plus I’ve been there several times and that helps. Great academics and coaching staff also at UVa. Wake Forest and Tennessee made really good first impressions as did Penn State. But definitely Clemson and Virginia stand out, especially after this last visit to Death Valley. I want to have a final three or maybe four decided by August 31, 2023. I’m already making plans for fall.”

Davidson is new to track, but he recently qualified for four events in Oregon for high school students and two for freshman elite. He ran a 10.69 the first time he ran the 100. He also competes in the 4x100, 4x200 and long jump.