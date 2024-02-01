Chris Rumph says return to Clemson was a no-brainer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Chris Rumph’s return to Clemson was a no-brainer. Rumph, 52, returned to Clemson in December to become the Tigers’ defensive ends coach. He has over 25 years of coaching experience, including the last four years at the NFL level and 17 years of Division I experience from 2003-19 with some of the biggest name brands in college football. After serving as head coach at Calhoun (S.C.) County High School from 1997-2001, as defensive backs coach at South Carolina State in 2002, and as outside linebackers coach at Memphis from 2003-05, Rumph made his Power Five coaching debut at Clemson, serving as the Tigers’ defensive line coach from 2006-10. After his first stint at Clemson, Rumph served in various capacities at Alabama, Texas, Florida and Tennessee over a nine-season span. From 2011-13, he helped Alabama produce six NFL Draft picks along his defensive line in addition to helping the Crimson Tide bring home national championships in both 2011 and 2012. In both national title-winning seasons, Rumph’s group contributed to Alabama leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense. Rumph spent the last four years in the NFL, including the last two as defensive line coach with the Minnesota Vikings. He served in the same capacity for the Chicago Bears in 2021, helping the Bears to 49 sacks, fourth-most in the NFL. He coached outside linebackers for the Houston Texans in his NFL coaching debut in 2020. Rumph was all smiles during bowl practice, and he was asked if it felt strange returning to his old stomping grounds. “Man, it’s like riding a bicycle. No, this has been really good. It's been a blessing,” Rumph said. “Really good. Coach Swinney and staff and the players were really welcoming. I'm excited.” Rumph said that he didn’t give Swinney much of a chance to talk during their initial conversation, telling Swinney, “When do you need me? Tomorrow? I am at home, so I can be there.” When he arrived at Clemson, he jumped right in and told everyone what they could expect from his coaching style. “My philosophy is to coach them harder, love them harder,” he said. “So I'm going to coach them harder every day and everything, whether it's football life, everything's going to be coached harder. They don't know where it's coming from.” What led him back to Clemson? “Just people. This is one of the places that my wife and I were talking about,” Rumph said. “If we made that move back, where we would go instead of waiting to go back to another team. Once this opportunity. It came open, it was a no-brainer.” Swinney didn’t even have to provide a sales pitch. “It really wasn't that. He didn't have to sell me. I've been here before. I knew what was here,” Rumph said. “I knew where the program was, the people that was involved with it. I was excited. I was blessed. He could give me the opportunity.” He then said he doesn’t think he’s changed too much from his first time in Clemson. “I'm still going to be the person I am. If anything, you just understand the meaning of relationships and how important it is, and how important it is to be around the right people,” Rumph said. “But anything I put my hands on, I want to win. So I am excited about it, but I want to win.”

