Chris Rumph enjoys knocking rust off, being around 'right kind of people' at Clemson

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

One benefit to the addition of assistant coaches Matt Luke and Chris Rumph at this point in the season is they are available for the bowl game. For Rumph, he gets a chance to learn about his young players, whom he is already impressed with. “Very impressed. We got some young guys that can really go. I’m excited for it, to see these guys grow and get better each day,” Rumph said. “I’ve never been around a bunch of interior guys that rush the passer as well as these guys do inside.” One standout is true freshman defensive end TJ Parker. He finished the regular season tied for second on the team in sacks (5) and first among players returning next season. Parker also finished second in tackles for loss (11), which is one shy of Myles Murphy’s true freshman school record. Looking at Parker and the rest of the defensive ends, Rumph has been learning from film and practice what these players need to improve on going into next season. “You watched some of the things, what they were doing before and some of the improvements they may need,” Rumph said. “But, then you just go out there and just put your hands on them and see what you really have.” Rumph has a seasoned career as a coach that includes a previous stint with Clemson back from 2006 to 2010 before eventually coaching in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. In fact, he started this season as the defensive line coach for the Vikings before accepting the assistant coach position at Clemson. From all of his experience, he has learned many things, valuing the importance of relationships the most, as that was also part of why he chose to come back to the Tigers. “If anything, you just understand (the) meaning of relationships and how important it is and how important it is to be around the right kind of people,” Rumph said. “The pro has its pros and cons. College has its pros and cons. But at the end of the day, to be back in this place, back at home, be around the people and seeing your face and talking to you and all that stuff.” Being in the NFL the past few seasons, there is a bit of an adjustment for Rumph to get back into the college schedule, which is a bit different from how things work in the NFL. When Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced the hiring of Rumph, his NFL experience was part of the reason for bringing him back to the Tigers. But for Rumph, he has also enjoyed returning to the Clemson culture. “Been a blessing really. Coach Swinney and staff and the players. (They’re) really welcoming,” Rumph said. “I’m excited just to be here man and get back going again coaching with these guys. I’m excited for the bowl game. Been a while. So, got to knock some rust off, but I’ll be fine. The guys will help me out.” Clemson faces Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday (noon / ESPN).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now