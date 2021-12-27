Cheez-It Bowl Practice Insider: Big-time visitors show up, some COVID news

David Hood by Senior Writer -

ORLANDO – Clemson held its final practice Monday ahead of Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, and while everyone outside the program wonders about COVID and how the players will react to not playing in the College Football Playoff, the coaches and players look loose and relaxed and happy to be together.

The Tigers practiced for two hours at Boone High School in Orlando, and there were laughs all around as the players stretched and warmed up. I was told that yes, this team is loose and happy, something that running back Will Shipley reiterated in post-practice interviews.

This team really seems to enjoy being around each other.

However, KJ Henry quickly shouted for the team to get together and “focus on the game” and the players settled into the practice routine.

Following practice, we had a brief interview session with defensive tackle Tyler Davis and Henry came over and made faces as Davis tried to conduct the interview. Henry eventually grabbed my phone and started videoing Davis and then asked a question about making his mark.

Another defensive tackle, Darnell Jefferies, was in the media huddle calling Davis “Hollywood” while other players walked by hooting and throwing catcalls Davis’ way. Like I said, this team is loose.

Henry said this week has been different than 2020’s bowl experience while making it sound like he’s headed to the NFL.

“It’s a refreshing experience. I think it's night and day [from 2020]. [It’s great] to be able to have a bowl experience this year, to just kind of get to come down for a week with some of your best friends on the team and enjoy my last ride, just be a kid,” Henry said. “Obviously, we’re focusing on the game and want to win this game for our program, but the same time, the bowl experience is what college is about.

“It's been a good ride. especially coming back for my sixth year. I thought it would be smooth sailing, but it’s been a good ride to come in and come back and help lead. This year, I think is as painful as it's been at times also, it’s also been enjoyable. Just to get appreciation for winning again and just to see our program really rally back. A lot of programs folded at times amid adversity this season. We rallied together, kind of made a decision to just put our heads down go to work, and now we're sitting at 9-3, we have a chance to go win a bowl game and finish the season strong.”

Henry said the players feel an appreciation for being able to play the game.

“I think you just see the appreciation for the game here that comes from a top-down, from our coach to all of us. We're blessed to play this game,” Henry said. “We can't play God — like, you don't know if you'll get hurt or not. … Anytime you’ve got one more time to play this game with your brothers, especially for some guys who are leaving, it's an opportunity just to cherish that and make the most of it. I think it really is a cultural thing for sure. I think other places don't have what we have, and if a guy had opted out, nobody will be mad. But at the same time I think you do cherish the guys who've decided, ‘All right, I'm going to stick it out — one more game for the Tigers and let's end on a good note.'”

*There were several visitors on hand for the practice. They include former quarterback Will Proctor, former defensive back Byron Maxwell, former linebacker Jeremy Campbell, and former wide receiver Kevin Youngblood.

*Two noticeable absentees from practice were wide receiver EJ Williams and cornerback Nate Wiggins. We had heard that Wiggins tested positive and Williams, his roommate, was in protocol. A Clemson spokesman told me both were unavailable today and all questions about their availability should be referred to Coach Dabo Swinney tomorrow. I think the writing is on the wall there.

However, that appears to be the only player COVID issues on the team. And, I was also told by someone that Swinney would play this game even if he had to start third-stringer freshman Billy Wiles at quarterback and a walk on at running back. The ACC has taken a bit of a hit with all of the teams cancelling bowls.