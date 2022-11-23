Carter says 'We're going to do anything we can' to beat Gamecocks

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Tiger defense has been far more consistent these past few weeks and they are going to need to bring their best going against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday (12 p.m./ABC), who are coming off of a 63-38 victory against Tennessee this past Saturday. Sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter says the Clemson defense needs to take care of business.

“They looked explosive. They have good (running) backs, good receivers, experienced (offensive) line, so they just looked like they were connecting on all levels,” Carter said. “Obviously, they’re coming off of a big win. We’re just going to try to go in and handle business and just take care of them.”

Carter has been a huge part of the Tigers' defensive improvement this season and particularly in the past few weeks. In the two games since their loss to Notre Dame in Week 10, the defense has nine sacks, compared to 22 sacks in the first eight games.

“We’ve played our best football these past couple games,” Carter said. “So, we just have to keep stacking that, keep momentum going, but it’s definitely been fun these past couple games.”

For Carter specifically, he has all four sacks of his career sacks this season. Furthermore, he has 8.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. His game against Louisville in Week 11 was the best game of his career with career-highs in tackles (8) and sacks (2). That game also marked his first interception since Week 2 against Furman. Carter attributes this performance to his versatility.

“I think I’m a guy where you can plug me in anywhere and just tell me to go do something and I can go do it,” Carter said. “So, I’ve really worked on that, just trying to be as versatile and just as dynamic of a player as I can be.”

As a second-year player, this game will mark the first time Carter has taken on the Gamecocks in Death Valley. It took him until the game last year to truly understand the rivalry. But now, there isn’t anything he wants more than to beat South Carolina, especially since the Tigers are chasing rivalry history with an eighth-straight victory for Clemson. There has not been a streak this long for either team in the history of the rivalry.

“This game is always marked on the schedule for all Clemson fans just because they know just how intense the rivalry is. I don’t think the time of the kickoff matters with the energy there,” Carter said. “We’re trying to get the win by any means, but the fact that we could make history, there’s always a little more to it. But we’re going to do anything we can to win.”

With a win against the Gamecocks, the Tigers would finish the regular season with an 11-1 record and keep their chances alive at making the College Football Playoff as the Tigers are currently ranked No. 8. Following the game against South Carolina, they will face No. 17 North Carolina in the ACC Championship on December 3 (8 p.m./ABC).