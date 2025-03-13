Carter: 'I’ve been a winner my whole life, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon'

CLEMSON - After four seasons representing the Tigers, linebacker Barrett Carter is going to the NFL. He has participated in the NFL Combine and on March 13, he showed NFL scouts from around the country why they should draft him during Clemson’s Pro Day. From the time the season ended, Carter has been preparing for this day. At the combine, Carter had a 34.5-inch vertical and 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump both of which are solid performances. During Pro Day, Carter ran his 40-yard dash and had a time of 4.64 which is better than most linebackers at the combine. Given everything Carter has to offer an NFL team, he most likely will get drafted on the second day of the NFL Draft. “I’m relationship-driven. So, whatever team brings me in, they’re getting a guy who they’re never going to have to worry about, a guy who’s going to be a leader from day one and a guy who’s not afraid to call out a veteran if need be. So, I’m coming in, my goal is to come in and get on the field as early as possible, and it’s a business at that level and I’m just ready to come in and just show that I can provide value to the team as early as possible,” Carter said. “So, any team that drafts me, they’re getting a guy who’s going to add value from day one like a natural, day-one leader, someone who’s not afraid to call anyone out. If I see something wrong, I’m going to call it out and someone who’s a winner. I’ve been a winner my whole life, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. So, that’s just (a) hint of what teams will get if they draft me.” Throughout his college career, Carter has also shown versatility which fits with what NFL teams are looking for in a linebacker. Not only do they want a fast player who can get from sideline to sideline; they also want a player who is able to play in multiple defensive schemes. Carter has both of these qualities. “I think just where offenses, how they’re progressing, you got to be able to be sideline to sideline. You got to be able to line up and hit somebody. You got to be able to line up and cover somebody. I think my skill set (goes) perfectly with that. So, I think just putting the work that I’ve put in everyday in the offseason, watching all the film. Having that versatility is going to help me and (my) game is going to translate very well to the next level. So, I still just got to keep working, just got to keep grinding everyday. But, I definitely feel like my skill set translates very well to the NFL,” Carter said. “I’ve heard inside, I’ve heard outside. I’ve heard playing dime in some packages. I’ve heard a whole bunch of things. So, depending on the team and what they need, it just depends but. I’ve heard a whole bunch of things and they think that with my intelligence, I can come in and learn different spots and play at different spots in their defense.” To this point, Carter has met with nearly every NFL team and the meetings have gone well for him. Part of what helps him and other draft-eligible players from Clemson is being able to talk to other former Tigers who went through the draft process. At linebacker, the Tigers have seen Trenton Simpson and Jeremiah Trotter Jr be drafted in the past two years. While both have helped Carter throughout the draft process, Trotter is someone who has given Carter a lot of advice. “Definitely talk to (Trotter), especially because we trained in the same spot. So, where he was last year, I was in the same spot the past couple months,” Carter said. “So, definitely texted him and wanted to get a feel before I actually got out there. So, he was a big part of my transition, going out to California.” There is now under a month and a half until the draft starts in Green Bay on April 24 with the first round and April 25 with the second and third rounds. By the time 4-7 rounds start on April 26, Carter will most likely have found his NFL home

