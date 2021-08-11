Camp Insider: Swinney compares freshman quarterback to Doug Flutie

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney knows his players are tired after five days of August camp, and he wants to push them even harder with a quick turnaround and morning practice on Jervey Meadows Thursday. Even the quarterback he compares to Doug Flutie.

Swinney spoke with the media following Wednesday afternoon’s practice, the fifth of camp, and there are plenty of tidbits to pass along.

He started by talking about the morning road trip across the moat to Jervey Meadows.

“It’s that time of camp. We’ve been going a week,” Swinney said. “They are getting a little fatigued and we want to make it a little tougher. We do it for a lot of reasons. We are so blessed here, but I like to live modern and train old and have that appreciation for what we have here. It’s a rite of passage around here. It’s terrible and we know that. It’s a quick turnaround, we will be back out here at 9:30 in the morning, in the Valley tomorrow night, and back out there Friday morning. Then Friday afternoon we will go jump in the lake and cool off. Tomorrow will be the first day in full pads and due some situations and full pads and Saturday we will touch on a bunch of different situations.”

*Swinney said that he wasn’t pleased with the start of fall camp for wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who dropped too many passes for Swinney’s taste. However, Swinney said he had a talk with Ngata and has seen a difference the last few days. Said Ngata is playing at 224 pounds. He said he is also pleased with Frank Ladson, who has had an excellent camp.

*He loves what he’s seen out of cornerback Andrew Booth so far in camp. Swinney said Booth has always had the talent, he just needed to be available. “I want to see him here and I want to put my eyes on him. I am really proud of him. He has a good look in his eye.”

*The coaches rested a lot of the older players, especially the fifth- and sixth-year guys. They rested so the coaches could see the younger players.

*Swinney said he told wide receiver Ajou Ajou he could either be Shannon Sharpe or Terrell Owens (because of his size). He said he believes Ajou could play either tight end or wide receiver, but has worked hard to learn the wide receiver spot. Swinney said Ajou arrived and quickly weighed 240 pounds (with 10-percent body fat) because the “food is good” and he had never really trained. He was eating and putting on muscle but is now in great shape and has 5-percent body fat.

He said Jaelyn Lay is another player who is much improved. Said he needs to see Lay “put a hat on somebody” and block.

On defense, the most improved is Ruke Orhorhoro. “He is a guy that I think has a chance to have a great season. He is ready.”

*He said he is “amazed” at quarterback Will Taylor. “Will Taylor is special. Special. We know what he is from an athletic standpoint and he can play quarterback at a high level for a long time. He reiterated that Taylor could also see time at wide receiver and punt return this season, but then said Taylor reminds of former Boston College great Doug Flutie.

“Will Taylor can do anything,” Swinney said. “I called him Doug Flutie the other day. He doesn’t know who Doug Flutie is, but I imagine that is what Doug Flutie looked like. He is just electric. He makes all these crazy throws from all these arm angles, and you are like, ‘How in the world did he even see that guy?’ He gets the ball off, and I am sure that is what people said about Doug Flutie back in the day. He has ice water in his veins.”

*I asked Swinney what position group he sees and simply smiles because of the talent on hand, he quickly said the defensive line. Said it’s a very veteran group and is “special.”

*He said that the running backs put the ball on the ground too much today. He needs to see more ball security out of that group. He said he wants to see them “play live football and see who runs through the trash and creates space.” Said that freshmen Will Shipley and Phil Mafah are showing up every day and he notices them.

*There is no separation at the center battle.